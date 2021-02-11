'Wonderful Gesture': Afghan Artist Paints PM Modi's Portrait to Wish for Long Friendship Among the Nations

A painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by a artist from Afghanistan has received wide praise from all corners, with even the PM sharing and expressing his gratitude for the same.

Artist Hamdullah Arbab had tweeted a picture of his creation on Twitter and written in Arabic, "Long live Afghan-Indian friendship!"

Arbab's Twitter bio says he is a portrait artist and activist and this painting by him presents the reflection of friendship, love and gratitude of the Afghans for India, he said.

Arbab's painting was shared amid the backdrop of India and Afghanistan inking a new deal and signing an MoU for building a dam outside Kabul on Tuesday. At the same event, PM Modi, who had attended via a virtual meeting, had also called for putting an immediate stop to the violence present in the state.

Arbab's work received wide praises from all quarters and social media users lauded his efforts in creating such a life-like painting. One user said, "Great portrait." Another wrote, "Beautiful it is. Long live the Friendship."

Prime Minister Modi also shared the painting on his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to Arbab for the painting.

Tashakkur, brother @Arbab911!This is a wonderful gesture, for which I am honoured. Afghan-Hind dosti Zindabaad! https://t.co/N3zq9qu1Jo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Lovely pic of our beloved prime ministerLong live Afgan-hind friendship— Nilesh (@nil_raj07) February 10, 2021

excellent pictureAfghanistan and india together.india is always with you in any situation.our friendship is better than others.— Shani Shukla (@shanishukla123) February 10, 2021

Very very beautiful art & beautiful gesture ❤❤#IndiaAfghanDosti❣❣— Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) February 10, 2021

On Tuesday, India and Afghanistan signed an agreement that will facilitate the building of the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul that will provide drinking water facilities in the country's capital. India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar were the primary officials at the virtual event where the MoU was signed. PM Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani were also present virtually.

Addressing the incidents of violence, PM Modi had said that India was concerned over increasing violence and supports a comprehensive ceasefire in the country.

The water from the Shahtoot dam will also be used for irrigation and it will be built on the Kabul river basin.

India on Sunday had also handed over half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan officials as its gift to the people of the war-torn nation, a goodwill gesture described by Afghanistan as "a strong sign of generosity and sincere cooperation" of New Delhi with Kabul. The Afghan Foreign Ministry expressed its sincere gratitude for the assistance and delivery of the first shipment of the COVID 19 vaccine