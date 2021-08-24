Air India, the flagship airline carrier, is now carrying passengers and their baggage to the United States on a constrained payload resulting in the airline leaving roughly 50 bags behind at the Delhi airport, says a report in Republic World. The constraint comes in the wake of the closure of the Afghanistan airspace.

The aircrafts Boeing 777 and 787 cover a journey to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Newark and Washington from Delhi. The flight to San Francisco takes the eastern route, while the rest of the flights take the route that goes through Afghanistan, followed by Central Asia and Russia. However, due to the inaccessibility of the Afghan airspace, the flights are forced to take the southern route through Pakistan and Iran.

This has resulted in an extra usage of fuel. According to the officials, the airline now has to carry an additional 5-8 tonnes of fuel to complete the journey. The change in the route has reduced the baggage load of the airlines. The generally generous policy is now rigid and reduced to 25 Kg, along with a handbag for the economy cabin. However, students are allowed an extra third bag to carry with them.

The luggage that is left behind is being sent to passengers’ destinations on the next available flights. Many passengers took to social media to complain about their baggage issues as they claim that the Air India Customer Helpline is inactive and is not responding to their queries. However, according to the Republic World report, there is no official comment on the situation from the airline’s officials.

The longer routes and the decreased cargo capacity result from the coup Taliban executed on the Afghan government and has now taken over the major cities such as Kabul. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country following the Taliban takeover. Air India Sunday evacuated around 87 Indian citizens from Kabul.

