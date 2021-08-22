Afghan Singer Aryana Leaves Country After Taliban Takeover: 'Many Stories to Share'

As the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan, thousands of people have camped out at the Kabul airport waiting to escape the clutches of the insurgents. As US, UK, India and other countries continue to evacuate their own countrymen and Afghanis, several prominent people, who have successfully defied the Talibans back then and in the last 20 years and been trailblazers in their own right are also escaping to other countries for fear of their lives. Among them is also Afghanistan’s biggest pop star Aryana Sayeed who recently shared on social media that she has evacuated out of Kabul on a US flight.

Aryana took to Instagram to share a photo where she also prayed for the safety and security of her countrymen back in Afghanistan. She said, “I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the ‘Last Soldier to leave the Motherland’… and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened."

She added, " I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you! heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left. I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul."

She added further that after she gets home and her ‘mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock’, she will have many stories to share.

In a later post, the pop singer shared how they have landed in the US after “4 days of travelling and exhaustion." She added that even though they have escaped her thoughts were with the countless others who could not do so and that she prayed for their well-being.

She has won several accolades for her musical talent and primarily sings in Persian/Dari and also in Pashto.

