Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Faces Heat on Twitter After Disastrous Over Against Pakistan

Afghanistan's hopes to register their maiden World Cup victory were shattered in a million pieces when the skipper Gulbadin Naib decided to hold the white in his hands and gave away the priciest over of the match to Pakistan on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds.

After posting 227/9 on the scoreboard, Afghanistan's spinners led the attack from the front and tight bowling spells from Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan kept the Gulbadin side in the hunt for most of the game and set up a possible upset for Sarfaraz-led Pakistan. With their hopes of flying to the semis hanging by the thread and the Men in Green needing 46 runs to win off 30 balls with just four wickets in hand - fans in attendance and far away feared the worst.

But then Gulbadin brought in some pace for the 46th over and respite for the Pakistan contingent.

With all-rounder Imad Wasim facing the strike, the Afghan skipper gave away 18 runs that included three boundaries from the bat of Wasim.

And just like that, the pendulum swung back in Pakistan's favour, who needed 28 runs from 24 deliveries. A cameo from Wahab Riaz (15 off 9) and a match-winning innings by Wasim (49 off 54) handed Pakistan a victory from the claws of defeat with two balls and three wickets to spare.

This was Afghanistan's eight loss in the World Cup while Pakistan registered their third consecutive victory, and climbed to the fourth spot on the points table with 9 points - keeping their hopes for semi-finals alive and well.

Gulbadin's expensive over became a huge topic of discussion and debate among fans. Many questioned the skipper on why he brought himself back in the attack when the Pakistani batsmen were finding it hard to free their arms against the able spinners.

"Every team has their plans and I thought the crucial point is for the 46th over that I bowled and 18 runs, it's not really good," Gulbadin said post-match, justifying his decision to bowl.

"I think the pressure was on the Pakistan side. But credit goes to them, how they played and how they finished the game," he further added.

The fans and critics who were eagerly rooting for Afghanistan to upset Pakistan were in for a major disappointment and they gathered on Twitter to vent out their anger, especially against Gulbadin.

"Afghanistan had the game firmly in their hands till the 46th over with Pakistan needing 46 from 5. A tactical blunder by the captain to get himself on along with missing out on a DRS lbw of Imad due to a poor appeal earlier has cost them the match. Well played Imad," Mohammad Kaif wrote on Twitter.

Gulbadin bloody fool. Why. Why. Why. Why. Why Gulbadin why. Why. Why why why why. Why. Why why. Just heart breaking nonsense. — Member of Whale (@sidin) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin ... !!!!!!! Wtf .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 29, 2019

Eoin Morgan waiting for gulbadin naib to enter the dressing room #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/YP4UEXvKv4 — Polltracker (@Invinci30111984) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin after the match pic.twitter.com/sB8vDJbmRe — uhh (@JoBhejiThiDuaa) June 29, 2019

Afghani spinners not letting pakistani batsmen score.Gulbadin: pic.twitter.com/uop1PphDNF — imad wasim stan account (@uzepar) June 29, 2019

Afghanis to Gulbadin right now😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DpPtsiU57m — Suzi 🇮🇳 (@iaamSuzi) June 29, 2019

Is Gulbadin a very selfish captain or is that my imagination? Bowls all the time, reviews unnecessarily, opens the batting.. #AFGvsPAK — Michael Johnstone (@michaeljnrl) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin Naib is the most selfish captain we have ever seen. He wants to open the batting even when there are a lot of better batters in the side. He wants to bowl when Afghanistan is in total control and just gives away the match #PAKvAFG — Subodh Yeole (@SubodhYeole19) June 29, 2019

Pakistanis To Afghanistani Captain Gulbadin Naib who bowled the last over pic.twitter.com/f1BmisYiEr — اسامہ بھائ 🐼 (@samyboy_17) June 29, 2019

Does Gulbadin Naib make it to Afghanistan playing XI if he is not the captain? #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 29, 2019

Oh Gulbadin, I have seen players single-handedly win games for their teams, but never did I see anyone single-handedly lose the game. How are you going to face your team-mates tonight? — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin's arrogance has single handedly cost Afghanistan their greatest ever ODI victory #PAKvAFG — LacaJet (@ThatGuyJSR) June 29, 2019