Afghans Stand in Solidarity With India as Country's Covid-19 Wave Rages on

With the coronavirus second wave continuing to batter India, netizens from across the world have shown solidarity with their Indian counterparts. As we have seen, the internet has banded together to try and help as many patients as they can and help in their struggle to find medicines, oxygen and hospital beds and just be there for one another, even if virtually. A few days ago, netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the crazy blow of the Covid-19 second wave. And now, in a similar fashion, those from Afghanistan have also joined in a campaign to show support to Indians and express their concerns for the beleaguered sufferers of the disease.

In a video that has now gone viral on many social media platforms, many from Afghanistan including activists to students to doctors to common people from the country are seen displaying placards with messages of support written on them for Indians that say ‘You are in our hearts’, ‘You are in our prayers’ and ‘your strength will shine through’. The video has been tagged with a hashtag of #WeAreWithYouIndia.

Difficult times for India. Afghans are with you at these difficult times. #WeAreWithYouIndia pic.twitter.com/kwJjqcaK3p— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) April 29, 2021

The video was widely appreciated by Indians on social media who were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support in such times of duress.

This is so beautiful. So touching. Thank you — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) April 29, 2021

Thank you all for keeping is in your thoughts. What a beautiful message of solidarity and brotherhood.— Amar Sinha, IN (@SenseandC_sense) April 29, 2021

Thank you so much for this gesture AfghanistanWe need your prayers too#WeAreWithYouIndia— Swati Dash (@swatidash) April 29, 2021

Thank you friends. Hot tears watching this . We will come out strong in this . The small virus and big evil design can't defeat humanity . Will never forget your kind words❤️— Sunil Totade (@TotadeSunil) April 30, 2021

Thank you Afghanistan. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 29, 2021

Last week, Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer assistance during the crisis. The Edhi Foundation, started by the late Pakistani humanitarian and revered philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, wrote to PM Modi and offered a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to help tide over the crisis.

Also, netizens from the Pakistan trended the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia’ and rallied together to pray for Indians suffering from the coronavirus. They also appealed to their authorities to provide help in any way they can.

