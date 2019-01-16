'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert

The life of Toto's "Africa" has perhaps reached its logical end with Max Siedentopf's absurdist art installation "Toto Forever," which will play "Africa" in the Namib Desert "for all eternity." https://t.co/12gKl6ILoJ pic.twitter.com/NMDUWBv13M — NPR Music (@nprmusic) January 14, 2019

"It's gonna take a lot to take me away from youThere's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever doI bless the rains down in AfricaGonna take some time to do the things we never had"The above lyrics (written by band members David Paich and Jeff Porcaro) to music composed by Toto for their iconic track Africa, and its accompanying music video, set the pop culture template for the continent for several years in the pre-internet days of 1981, which is when it released.While not accurate in almost any way (it was famously described by Porcaro as being about "a white boy writing about Africa, but since he’s never been there, he can only tell what he’s seen on TV or remembers in the past."), its lilting, catchy tune and its lyrical motifs of longing, love and other sentimental twaddle ensure that it became a hugely influential pop song, and continued to be feature on playlists of generations to come. And now that idea of longing and waiting has come full circle in the most absurd/meta manner possible.The National Public Radio website reports that a Namibian-German artist called Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation called "Toto Forever." With six speakers mounted on plinths hooked up to an MP3 player, the installation promises to play Toto's famous Africa hit "for all eternity."The artist reportedly installed the artwork in December while with family in Namibia. The speakers and the MP3 player -- loaded only with the legendary song -- are powered by solar energy. The installation should, therefore, be able to run "for all eternity."Max Siedentopf was apparently inspired by the recent resurgence in interest for the Toto track. "I was very intrigued by this and wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," Siedentopf wrote to NPR. "The Namibian desert -- which is, with 55 million years, the oldest desert in the world -- seemed to be the perfect spot for this."You can watch the orignal music video by Toto below:(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)