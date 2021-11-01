Once Ridiculed for His 'Condition,' Africa's Real-Life Mowgli Suits Up for School

Zanziman Ellie, a 21-year-old Rwanda native who was known as the real-life Mowgli, the character from the Jungle Book due to his physical appearance and used to spend time hiking in the jungles, has now been enrolled in a school and even wears a suit to attend classes! Eli lives with his mother near the jungle and suffers from a condition called ‘microcephaly’, which results in a child’s head being born much smaller than proportion. Ellie used to spend most of his time in the jungle to avoid facing the villagers who used to ridicule him for his appearance.

But a documentary film that was made last year on Ellie seems to have helped bring about a lot of change in the attitude of the public towards Ellie. The documentary aired on Afrimax TV and was followed by a GoFundMe page that aimed to help Ellie and his mother lead a dignified life and the charity page received donations from all over the world who wished to help Ellie and his mother. The funds were used for Ellie’s education who was previously not allowed to study owing to his condition. Ellie has been enrolled at a special needs school in the Ubumwe Community Center, Gisenyi, Rwanda where he has now made a ‘lot of friends’. He wears a suit regularly, made and well-fitted for him and attends classes daily along with his friends.

Ellie’s mother told The Mirror that “God is a miracle worker" after their lives completely changed when the documentary aired. “He was being ridiculed and I would often run after him. At the moment he is in school with his peers and I am so happy. My son is having a good life, well-wishers have built me a house… my sorrow has been taken away." she said.

Ellie has become quite the local celebrity in his village after the documentary aired and is often stopped by people on the streets who want to take pictures with him.

The disorder has also rendered Eli speechless since childhood. Earlier when Eli’s news had gone viral, his mother had said that her son does not like the food she cooks for him but preferred eating green grass and spending time in the jungle. Microcephaly does not have a known cure till date and can cause seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability, hearing loss and vision problems. Even though the exact reasons for the condition is not known, microcephaly usually occurs when the brain is unable to grow at a normal rate and conditions such as exposure to harmful substances while the baby is in the womb or sometimes genetics can also be causes for it.

