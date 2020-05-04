African Countries are Importing Bottles of Herbal Tonic Dubbed as 'Cure' to Coronavirus

As the world reels under the new novel coronavirus crisis, countries in Africa are already importing a 'cure.'

The countries of Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau in Africa are importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar which is being dubbed as the cure to coronavirus, even though the World Health Organization has remained firm on its stand that there are no proof of any definite cure yet.

The tonic is produced from the artemisia plant, which is one of the sources of an ingredient used in a malaria treatment, reports the BBC.

The drink which has been launched as Covid-Organics was being marketed after being tested on fewer than 20 people over a period of three weeks, the Tanzanian president's chief of staff Lova Hasinirina Ranoromaro told the BBC.

Artemisia is cultivated in Cameroon, Kenya,Ethiopia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – all in high-altitude regions and regions with a pronounced cool period.

“The Covid-Organics will be distributed free of charge to our most vulnerable compatriots and sold at very low prices to others. All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” the president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, wrote on Twitter.

L’envoyé spécial du Président de la Guinée équatoriale, le Vice-ministre de la santé @MitohaOndo est arrivé sur le sol Malagasy pour récupérer le Tambavy CovidOrganics / préventif et curatif . #Madagascar est là pour venir en aide à tous les pays amis contre le #COVID19. 🇲🇬 🇬🇶 pic.twitter.com/VzaQ8DqcEF — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) April 30, 2020





The US based National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has also warned against 'remedies' for coronavirus, including herbal therapies and teas, maintaning that the best way to avoid the virus was to avoid exposure.