Afridi Faces Backlash for Saying His Daughters are Forbidden from Playing Outdoor Sports
Shahid Afridi's statements sparked outrage on Twitter, with many slamming him for his insensitive and chauvinistic comments.
This time, he has landed himself in hot soup for his misogynistic comments about his daughters. In his memoir, Afridi describes himself as a conservative Pakistani father, who doesn't want his daughters to play any sort of outdoor sport.
“Cricket? No, not for my girls."
Afridi wrote that his daughters are athletic by nature but they're not allowed to partake in any outdoor sports. He also mentioned that they have "permission" to play any sport as long as it's indoors. Apparently, he arrived at such a decision due to social and religious reasons and that his wife agreed with him. He also declared that he didn't care what feminists thought about his parenting.
One Twitter user wrote, "Shahid Afridi is no better than a typical middle-aged average Pakistani guy, who wouldn’t mind hanging out with someone else’s daughters but would balk if his own did the same(See pic below) Unfortunate statement given Pakistan is a country with its own women’s cricket team."
Another wrote, "Don’t be a Shahid Afridi to your daughter, sister, or wife. Let your women be. Also, it’s alright to have housemaking as a purpose, so if she’s happy doing so, there’s no harm. But as you know, gender roles are transforming rapidly, for good. So don’t get nervous, & be a partner."
This is how Twitterati reacted:
All Pakistani sportswomen would be so sooo.... PROUD to know of the fact that their beloved "LALA" has such wonderful views about "Outdoor Women sports players" of his Nation... Well done LALA, hope @mir_sana05 has heard about it!!!— soham bhattacharya (@sohamarchi) May 7, 2019
So Shahid Afridi says that he won't allow his daughters to take any outdoor sporting activities due to "religious" reasons.— Sanket Khandagale (@SanketK15) May 5, 2019
Liberals - What a doting father @RituRathaur
"Wow dad when I grow up I wanna be just like you"— Abhi (@holabolabolbol) May 5, 2019
"Lol nah"
That sucks pic.twitter.com/wp9vHYU8NC
Shahid Afridi himself is a oppressor, does not allow for own daughter to play outdoor.— Kumar Laungani (@LaunganiKumar) May 8, 2019
Don’t be a Shahid Afridi to your daughter, sister, or wife. Let your women be. Also, it’s alright to have housemaking as a purpose, so if she’s happy doing so, there’s no harm. But as you know, gender roles are transforming rapidly, for good. So don’t get nervous, & be a partner.— φως (@TheSortedChaos) May 8, 2019
That’s not being a conservative, it’s being a hypocrite #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/zKt370pdi5— Salman Siddiqui (@salmansid) May 9, 2019
#ShahidAfridi is no better than a typical middle-aged average Pakistani guy, who wouldn’t mind hanging out with someone else’s daughters but would balk if his own did the same(See pic below) Unfortunate statement given Pakistan is a country with its own women’s cricket team. https://t.co/gd8oUTeGbX— Salman Siddiqui (@salmansid) May 9, 2019
Wednesday: Shahid Afridi says he won’t allow his daughters to play any outdoor sports— Anas Malik (@m_anasmalik) May 9, 2019
Thursday: Sana Mir equals the record for highest number of wickets taken by a spin bowler in odis.
Afridi has 4 daughters. Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara & Aqsa,— Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) May 10, 2019
all forbidden from sports by him
Terrible to restrict your daughters from making their own choices, but also disrespectful to our amazing women's cricket team who has done Pakistan proud globally https://t.co/1MFYLyrhih
#ShahidAfridi's career was mediocre at best. His misogynistic remarks over his daughters playing cricket is not surprising considering his comments on Pak's women's cricket team. He should change his misogynistic views instead of being the #GameChanger.— Turyal Azam Khan (@turyalazamkhan) May 10, 2019
Afridi's comments are deplorable, to say the least, and netizens seem to agree.
