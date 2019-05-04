Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Shahid Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers

Shahid Afridi, Pakistan's former cricket captain, has revealed his 'real' age in his autobiography - 'Game Changer' and it's going to leave you very, very confused.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahid Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
File image of Shahid Afridi.
Loading...
Get your calculators out. It's going to be a fun ride.

Shahid Afridi, Pakistan's former cricket captain, has revealed his 'real' age in his autobiography - "Game Changer" and it's going to leave you very, very confused.

Remember when Boom Boom Afridi hit that glorious 37-ball 100 against Sri Lanka, the first time he batted in international cricket? He was a 16-year-old boy back then, the official records say.

In his book, Afridi has, however, revealed he was 19 in October 1996 - when he scored the fastest century at that time.

“I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly.”

Official records state that he was born on March 1, 1980, and not 1975 - the year he has mentioned in his autobiography as his birth year.

So if Afridi was born in 1975, he should've been 20 or 21 and not 19 at the time of his debut as he has claimed. This would mean that the Pakistani played his last ODI game at the age of 40 in 2015. He should be 44 now in 2019 and not 39 as Google or the official records state.

meme

Confused?

shahid afridi

You aren't alone. Several cricket fans on Twitter united to solve this puzzle. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi holds the record for the youngest player to hit an ODI century. Will the cricket books have to be changed? Many wondered.








































Now, we just hope CBSE doesn't ask the students to calculate Shahid Afridi's age in the next year's board examinations.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram