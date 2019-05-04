Is it true that Shahid Afridi admitted in his book that he was actually 19 years old and not 16 years old when he scored his first ODI century?! — Bilal (@bilalhanif467) May 2, 2019

Funny thing is, on the TV coverage of that innings at Nairobi, he was listed as 21. Think it only changed to 16 after someone questioned what he was doing playing for Pakistan U19s the previous month. https://t.co/T6VYWxIgmG — Andrew Nixon (@andrewnixon79) May 2, 2019

So if Shahid Afridi was born in 1975:



He made his Pakistan debut at the age of 21

He made his Test debut at the age of 23

He retired from international cricket at the age of 43

He played his last ODI at the age of 40

At the moment he is 44



Age is just a number 😀#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 2, 2019

Shahid Afridi reveals his real age in his autobiography and He is five years older than the actual reported age...



PS: Shahid Afridi currently holds the record for the youngest to score a century in ODI history. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 2, 2019

And even in his own book he gives two different ages for his debut...



Shahid Afridi is not a person. He is a timeless, ageless concept. — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) May 2, 2019

“I was 19 years old and not 16 as they claim when I made my debut. I was born in 1975"- Shahid Afridi



Cheater #ShahidAfridi still holds the record for youngest cricketer to hit ODI century. Also, who's going to tell him that 1996-1975=21 not 19 pic.twitter.com/0d5I5ihwtn — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 2, 2019

Shahid Afridi revealed his real age in his autobiography. According to which he is 44 years old now pic.twitter.com/uzGZ7bMuZP — Greenistan (@Greenistan92) May 2, 2019

Good to know that #ShahidAfridi has revealed his real age. He has been 16-year old since the last 40 years. — Putul Rani Deb (@MChiley) May 3, 2019

outrageous for the fact that it had been achieved by a 16-year-old book with the following line:for the record,I was just 19, not 16 like they claim.I was born in 1975. Authorities stated my age incorrectly."If he was born in 1975, that would be 20 or 21 at the time of 100/37 — GOAT (@NARAYANARAO17) May 2, 2019

Finally @SAfridiOfficial confirms his year of birth in his autobiography 'Game Changer'

"I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly"

Good year for #Earth with big mysteries unfolding, we've seen the #blackhole and now Shahid Afridi's age. — Abhishek Kumar Das (@Abhishek_writ) May 2, 2019

Shahid Afridi has outed the most open secret in the world about his real age. It's funny how in the subcontinent athletes hide their age to compete in tournaments like U19s to get advantage. He played till 40 claiming to be 36. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 3, 2019

Shahid Afridi was 21 not 16 when he scored debut century. This life is a lie.#GameChanger — Saud Suleman (@SaudSuleman456) May 2, 2019

Get your calculators out. It's going to be a fun ride.Shahid Afridi, Pakistan's former cricket captain, has revealed his 'real' age in his autobiography - "Game Changer" and it's going to leave you very, very confused.Remember when Boom Boom Afridi hit that glorious 37-ball 100 against Sri Lanka, the first time he batted in international cricket? He was a 16-year-old boy back then, the official records say.In his book, Afridi has, however, revealed he was 19 in October 1996 - when he scored the fastest century at that time.“I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly.”Official records state that he was born on March 1, 1980, and not 1975 - the year he has mentioned in his autobiography as his birth year.So if Afridi was born in 1975, he should've been 20 or 21 and not 19 at the time of his debut as he has claimed. This would mean that the Pakistani played his last ODI game at the age of 40 in 2015. He should be 44 now in 2019 and not 39 as Google or the official records state.Confused?You aren't alone. Several cricket fans on Twitter united to solve this puzzle. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi holds the record for the youngest player to hit an ODI century. Will the cricket books have to be changed? Many wondered.Now, we just hope CBSE doesn't ask the students to calculate Shahid Afridi's age in the next year's board examinations.