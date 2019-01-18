LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'

After the #10YearsChallenge goes viral, BJP took to Twitter to show the progress that has happened with the #5YearsChallenge.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 18, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
A lot has changed in 10 years. If you had any doubts, people on the Internet in the last few days would have convinced you otherwise.

The trend may have started with before-and-after pictures of the last 10 years, but the challenge soon became more than just your average #GlowUp pictures. It has inspired memes, and even has politicians taking a jibe at rivals through it.

Taking a cue from this challenge, BJP leaders are logging on to Twitter with the hashtag #5YearChallenge, to show how much progress has been made from 2013-2018. Take a look at some of them.








































While it may be a drift away from the #10YearsChallenge, the #5YearChallenge has over 30,000 tweets and was the #1 top hashtag on Twitter on Friday morning.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

