After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'

Here is our #5YearChallenge.



2013 - No electricity connection in 18,452 villages.



2019 - Electrification completed for all the villages. pic.twitter.com/ExP1jxE7FQ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Rural road connectivity has risen to 91% in 2018 from 55% in 2014. pic.twitter.com/iDorvPs7BE — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Providing affordable healthcare to all under Ayushman Bharat. pic.twitter.com/pO9UGFrTbG — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Then, the sanitation coverage was 38.7%. Today, it is 98%. This is the impact of building more than 9 crore toilets. Safety, sanitation and health ensured. #5YearChallenge — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 18, 2019

LPG services started in India in 1955, in 60 years until 2014 only 55% households in India had a domestic LPG connection.



Today LPG has reached to more than 90% Indian households with more than 6Cr Connections given to poor #BPL women under #PMUY . pic.twitter.com/htLVz4nTV4 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 18, 2019

The long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge, along with transformational policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana symbolise the 360 degree makeover India has seen since 2014 #5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/sHbHvpqFTD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 18, 2019

Bahut hua #10YearChallenge .. aaj #5YearChallenge karte Hain. Let the word see how @narendramodi has transformed our lives! — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 18, 2019

In 2013, only Rs. 1,300 crore were allocated for Kumbh.



In 2019, Rs. 4,200 crore budget provided for Kumbh 2019. pic.twitter.com/5m0dVQTJu0 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

This is what positive change PM @narendramodi has brought in last 5 years in Railway. Reply #5YearChallenge and share what changes you have felt in Modi Era !!! pic.twitter.com/9ma5yaI8dk — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 18, 2019

Let's enlist how PM @NarendraModi has changed lives of Indians.#NaMoAgain — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2019

Interest on home loans reduced to 8.65%. pic.twitter.com/O6KTv7ICvn — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Massive increase in the investments for Agri-food startups, up from $8.9 crore in 2013 to $34.2 crore in 2017. pic.twitter.com/CIbd9xm0Pl — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

India wins it’s own #5yearchallenge with over 98% sanitation coverage. pic.twitter.com/F7x9AP2msx — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) January 18, 2019