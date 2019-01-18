After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
After the #10YearsChallenge goes viral, BJP took to Twitter to show the progress that has happened with the #5YearsChallenge.
After the #10YearsChallenge goes viral, BJP took to Twitter to show the progress that has happened with the #5YearsChallenge.
The trend may have started with before-and-after pictures of the last 10 years, but the challenge soon became more than just your average #GlowUp pictures. It has inspired memes, and even has politicians taking a jibe at rivals through it.
Taking a cue from this challenge, BJP leaders are logging on to Twitter with the hashtag #5YearChallenge, to show how much progress has been made from 2013-2018. Take a look at some of them.
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
2013 - No electricity connection in 18,452 villages.
2019 - Electrification completed for all the villages. pic.twitter.com/ExP1jxE7FQ
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
Rural road connectivity has risen to 91% in 2018 from 55% in 2014. pic.twitter.com/iDorvPs7BE
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
Providing affordable healthcare to all under Ayushman Bharat. pic.twitter.com/pO9UGFrTbG
Then, the sanitation coverage was 38.7%. Today, it is 98%. This is the impact of building more than 9 crore toilets. Safety, sanitation and health ensured. #5YearChallenge— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 18, 2019
Here is our #5YearChallenge— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 18, 2019
LPG services started in India in 1955, in 60 years until 2014 only 55% households in India had a domestic LPG connection.
Today LPG has reached to more than 90% Indian households with more than 6Cr Connections given to poor #BPL women under #PMUY . pic.twitter.com/htLVz4nTV4
The long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge, along with transformational policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana symbolise the 360 degree makeover India has seen since 2014 #5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/sHbHvpqFTD— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 18, 2019
Bahut hua #10YearChallenge .. aaj #5YearChallenge karte Hain. Let the word see how @narendramodi has transformed our lives!— Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 18, 2019
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
In 2013, only Rs. 1,300 crore were allocated for Kumbh.
In 2019, Rs. 4,200 crore budget provided for Kumbh 2019. pic.twitter.com/5m0dVQTJu0
This is what positive change PM @narendramodi has brought in last 5 years in Railway. Reply #5YearChallenge and share what changes you have felt in Modi Era !!! pic.twitter.com/9ma5yaI8dk— Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 18, 2019
Let's have a #5YearChallenge.— Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2019
Let's enlist how PM @NarendraModi has changed lives of Indians.#NaMoAgain
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
Interest on home loans reduced to 8.65%. pic.twitter.com/O6KTv7ICvn
Here is our #5YearChallenge.— BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019
Massive increase in the investments for Agri-food startups, up from $8.9 crore in 2013 to $34.2 crore in 2017. pic.twitter.com/CIbd9xm0Pl
India wins it’s own #5yearchallenge with over 98% sanitation coverage. pic.twitter.com/F7x9AP2msx— Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) January 18, 2019
While it may be a drift away from the #10YearsChallenge, the #5YearChallenge has over 30,000 tweets and was the #1 top hashtag on Twitter on Friday morning.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- How Bhuvneshwar Kumar Plotted the Wicket of Aaron Finch With a Dead Ball in 3rd ODI
- BHEL to Set up Solar-Based Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s