After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'

Here is our #5YearChallenge.



2013 - No electricity connection in 18,452 villages.



2019 - Electrification completed for all the villages. pic.twitter.com/ExP1jxE7FQ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Rural road connectivity has risen to 91% in 2018 from 55% in 2014. pic.twitter.com/iDorvPs7BE — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Providing affordable healthcare to all under Ayushman Bharat. pic.twitter.com/pO9UGFrTbG — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Then, the sanitation coverage was 38.7%. Today, it is 98%. This is the impact of building more than 9 crore toilets. Safety, sanitation and health ensured. #5YearChallenge — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 18, 2019

LPG services started in India in 1955, in 60 years until 2014 only 55% households in India had a domestic LPG connection.



Today LPG has reached to more than 90% Indian households with more than 6Cr Connections given to poor #BPL women under #PMUY . pic.twitter.com/htLVz4nTV4 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 18, 2019

The long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge, along with transformational policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana symbolise the 360 degree makeover India has seen since 2014 #5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/sHbHvpqFTD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 18, 2019

Bahut hua #10YearChallenge .. aaj #5YearChallenge karte Hain. Let the word see how @narendramodi has transformed our lives! — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 18, 2019

In 2013, only Rs. 1,300 crore were allocated for Kumbh.



In 2019, Rs. 4,200 crore budget provided for Kumbh 2019. pic.twitter.com/5m0dVQTJu0 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

This is what positive change PM @narendramodi has brought in last 5 years in Railway. Reply #5YearChallenge and share what changes you have felt in Modi Era !!! pic.twitter.com/9ma5yaI8dk — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 18, 2019

Let's have a #5YearChallenge.



Let's enlist how PM @NarendraModi has changed lives of Indians.#NaMoAgain — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2019

Interest on home loans reduced to 8.65%. pic.twitter.com/O6KTv7ICvn — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

Massive increase in the investments for Agri-food startups, up from $8.9 crore in 2013 to $34.2 crore in 2017. pic.twitter.com/CIbd9xm0Pl — BJP (@BJP4India) January 18, 2019

India wins it’s own #5yearchallenge with over 98% sanitation coverage. pic.twitter.com/F7x9AP2msx — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) January 18, 2019

A lot has changed in 10 years. If you had any doubts, people on the Internet in the last few days would have convinced you otherwise.The trend may have started with before-and-after pictures of the last 10 years, but the challenge soon became more than just your average #GlowUp pictures. It has inspired memes, and even has politicians taking a jibe at rivals through it.Taking a cue from this challenge, BJP leaders are logging on to Twitter with the hashtag #5YearChallenge, to show how much progress has been made from 2013-2018. Take a look at some of them.While it may be a drift away from the #10YearsChallenge, the #5YearChallenge has over 30,000 tweets and was the #1 top hashtag on Twitter on Friday morning.