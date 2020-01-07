Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Big B's Cryptic Tweet, Junior Bachchan's 'Victory' Emoji Triggers Speculation on Twitter

People immediately took to Twitter to compare Abhishek's tweet with that of his father and sought an answer behind the choice of the specific emoji used in his post.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
(Image credits: Twitter)
(Image credits: Twitter)

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan's bizarre tweet with a 'folded hands' emoji came under scanner, his son, Abhishek Bachhan, 'peace' emoji is making it viral on Twitter.

As the nation is on boil following the brutal attacks on students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University on late Sunday, Senior Bachchan's tweet of a 'hi-five' or 'folded hands' emoji this morning drew a lot of speculations and criticisms for choosing to remain silent in such a time.

At a time when B-town celebrities have broken their silence to condemn the brutality inside the varsity, junior Bachchan's followed his father's steps to say nothing on the matter. Instead, he too abruptly tweeted out a 'victory' or 'peace out' emoji - '✌', that triggered a furore.

People immediately took to Twitter to compare his post with that of his father and sought an answer behind the choice of the emoji and what was so "victorious" about everything that's happening around.

