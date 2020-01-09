Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Anand Mahindra, Punjab CM Hails 94-Year-Old Lady's 'Sweet' Start-up Tale

The 94-year-old is breaking the social ceiling by proving that it's never too late to begin one's own 'start-up' and earn for her own self.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
After Anand Mahindra, Punjab CM Hails 94-Year-Old Lady's 'Sweet' Start-up Tale
(Image credit: Twitter )

After the image of a 94-year-old woman from Chandigarh selling home-made sweets went viral on Twitter, the Internet came together to hail the woman as an 'entrepreneur.'

The 94-year-old is breaking the social ceiling by proving that it's never too late to begin one's own start-up. Kaur makes the sweets while her daughter sells them in a box splashing the woman's name.

While the term 'start-up' has always been connected with millennials, Kaur seems to be an exception who lives by the motto 'Better late than never.'

This same thought was resonated by Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh when he came across the popularity of the woman. He said, "The word Start-Up can no longer be associated with millennials alone because 94-year-old Harbhajan Kaur of Chandigarh is becoming an inspiration for all. I agree with @AnandMahindra on recognising her as the entrepreneur of the year. Waiting to taste your signature Besan Burfi."

Earlier, Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra also tweeted out praising Kaur and declared her to be the 'entrepreneur of the year'. He went on to emphasise on the same ideology that the word 'start-up' has now traversed time to reach out to an age, where it's difficult to imagine such an initiative.

"When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion-dollar ‘unicorns’. From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up. She’s my entrepreneur of the year,” tweeted Mahindra.



