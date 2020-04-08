After Anushka, Ritika Sajdeh Crashes into Rohit Sharma's Insta Live with Yuvraj Singh

India opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh crashed into an Instagram Live Chat session between her cricketer-husband and his former teammate Yuvraj Singh.

While Rohit and Yuvraj were recalling the time when they first met, Ritika jumped into the conversation and asked, “What about the first time you’ll met me”.

A few days back a similar incident took place when Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had jumped into an ongoing conversation between her husband and India skipper Virat Kohli and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Anushka wrote, “Chalo Chalo dinner time”.

The British player read the message and later uploaded a post on Instagram, which read, “When the boss says time was up, time was up? @AnushkaSharma @ViratKohli. Hope you all enjoyed that. Just two dudes hanging out”.

The two cricketers were discussing on how they were spending time in the lockdown where Kohli said that he is enjoying his time at home with wife Anushka and this is the longest time that the two have spent together in one place.

The post has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and over 2, 000 comments.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, cricketers are engaging with each other through social media to keep their fans updated about their activities.