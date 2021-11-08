After Attack on Elderly Lady, Kolkata Cops to Keep an Eye on Senior Citizens Living Alone

The middle-class neighbourhood of Tallah is terrified after the assault of the aged lady on Kali Puja nighttime. The locality of Tallah is dominated by pensioners, therefore, the police station has determined to establish properties of the aged who dwell alone. 73-year-old Padma Mandal living in Khelat Babu Lane was alone at home on the night of November 4, when she was attacked by an unidentified youth. The next day, November 5, her daughter and son-in-law returned and found the padlock of the primary door damaged and the doorways ajar. Mandal was lying unconscious on a mattress, in a pool of blood.

Mandal’s daughter Nibedita Mandal Shau told TOI, “We had served her dinner and left for my in-laws’ house in Ultadanga for Diwali celebration.” Nibedita mentioned that he could never think that such a heinous attack could take place. Fortunately, they have got the CCTV footage of the attacker which Nibedita has shared with the police. Nibedita’s mother-in-law Shanta Shau stated that for the last few years, Mandal was incapable of doing normal domestic chores hence, her daughter-in-law was living with her.

Mandal was first sent to an authorities hospital and was later moved to a non-public hospital. As per the investigation held so far, police suspects that the assault was primarily performed with the intention of looting. It is assumed that the lady most likely woke up and the miscreant attacked her to cease her from elevating an alarm. The investigation revealed that the miscreant ransacked almirahs and fled with jewelry and valuables.

Back-to-back assaults on senior citizens within the metropolis have raised considerations. A couple of days back, an elderly woman was killed at her Shakespeare Sarani residence. According to a resident of the Tallah area, a year-and-a-half ago, the home’s proper subsequent door to Mandal’s was burgled.

Therefore, in wake of these attacks, cops have now planned to keep an eye on the senior citizens who are living alone in the locality and ensure them proper safety.

