Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba Impact: Keralites Band Together to Help 'Parvathy Amma' Struggling to Make a Living

The positives borne of social media are aplenty and some of the recent episodes of good Samaritans helping out those in need have really managed to do some good in such bleak times. The recent Baba Ka Dhaba incident is nothing short of a miracle. And now, yet another such story from Kerala has emerged on social media of an elderly woman trying to eke out an honest living and netizens have called attention to this Amma now, calling out all to help her.

Journalist Aarif Shah had initially posted the incident on his Twitter handle where he spoke of the hardships faced by the elerly woman who runs a food stall and the pandemic has resulted in her small business suffering due to lack of customers.

"Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn't have customers and struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad. After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba (sic)", Shah captioned the video.

Keralites responded in style and many have come together to help Parvathy Amma, who runs her eatery in Karimba and has been struggling to earn due to less customers due to the lockdown and pandemic.

Several users reacted to Shah's video, all givings words of hope and some said they will visit whenever they go to Kerala next.

Aarif ji, this video brought actual tears to my eyes. Wish I could do something for 'Ammathai' but I am so far away. What a pure and gentle heart! Even in such depravity she is able to afford a smile. An inspiration to us, ordinary mortals. I pray and pray for her happiness. — Jay Subramanyam (@jaivas22) October 11, 2020

Please tell me how to help this amma. I want to help her. How to give mometary support to amma. R u having any contact to approach this Mother🙏🏻. I need direct access of account of her.🙏🏻 — CA Krishna Das (@das_krishna1982) October 11, 2020

I had been her..she is like a mother to all and very lovely person. And the food is so cheap I was so shocked. I had my onam Sandhya from here for like 50 bucks.. I had shared my experience in this videohttps://t.co/BrxJCbXBqW — oru aana katha (@AanaOru) October 12, 2020

Someone also shared Parvathy Amma's stall's proper location so that those willing to help her can easily reach the place.

Sir she may not even have a phone . This place is very near to Palakkad city. You can get bus or autoriksha. Palakkad is the bordering city of Coimbatore which is in Timilnadu. — CMD (@cmdhar007) October 11, 2020

Actress Richa Chadha also shared the video on her Twitter account, and encouarged Keralities to help the woman.

Show up for Parvathyamma! Come on. 💗💪🏽🏹at Karimba ! ❤️ https://t.co/3nGb9tIiTj — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2020

That's a great thought ! Folks must make a beeline for Amma ! 😍👍 — Roÿ (@youngroy25) October 11, 2020

very glad 2 see people across d country trying 2 help d elderly who incidentally r not begging this augurs well 4 society at large in #India - more power 2 social media which despite many ills is turning out 2 be a life changer for ordinary citizens #BabaKaDhabha #IncredibleIndia — K G Surendran (@surendrankol) October 11, 2020

After Baba ka Dhaba last week, netizens also came together to help Agra's 90-year-old man selling kaanji bada. Due to the pandemic, his everyday earnings has gone down to a large extent and it has become difficult for him to make ends meet.

The clip became viral after it was shared, and many people showed their concern for the man.