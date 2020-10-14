BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba Impact: Keralites Band Together to Help 'Parvathy Amma' Struggling to Make a Living

Social media users are anding together to help Kerala's Parvathy Amma. (Credit: Twitter/ AArif Shah)

Social media users are anding together to help Kerala's Parvathy Amma. (Credit: Twitter/ AArif Shah)

Keralites responded in style and many have come together to help Parvathy Amma, who runs her eatery in Karimba and has been struggling to earn due to less customers due to the lockdown and pandemic.

Buzz Staff

The positives borne of social media are aplenty and some of the recent episodes of good Samaritans helping out those in need have really managed to do some good in such bleak times. The recent Baba Ka Dhaba incident is nothing short of a miracle. And now, yet another such story from Kerala has emerged on social media of an elderly woman trying to eke out an honest living and netizens have called attention to this Amma now, calling out all to help her.

Journalist Aarif Shah had initially posted the incident on his Twitter handle where he spoke of the hardships faced by the elerly woman who runs a food stall and the pandemic has resulted in her small business suffering due to lack of customers.

"Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn't have customers and struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad. After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba (sic)", Shah captioned the video.

Keralites responded in style and many have come together to help Parvathy Amma, who runs her eatery in Karimba and has been struggling to earn due to less customers due to the lockdown and pandemic.

Several users reacted to Shah's video, all givings words of hope and some said they will visit whenever they go to Kerala next.

Someone also shared Parvathy Amma's stall's proper location so that those willing to help her can easily reach the place.

Actress Richa Chadha also shared the video on her Twitter account, and encouarged Keralities to help the woman.

After Baba ka Dhaba last week, netizens also came together to help Agra's 90-year-old man selling kaanji bada. Due to the pandemic, his everyday earnings has gone down to a large extent and it has become difficult for him to make ends meet.

The clip became viral after it was shared, and many people showed their concern for the man.

Next Story
Loading