After Beating Kylie Jenner on Instagram, the Mysterious Egg Wants to Set New World Record on Twitter
Currently, the most-retweeted tweet on the microblogging site belongs to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.
Image by @egg_rt_record / Kylie Jenner | Instagram
After beating Kylie Jenner's picture as the most-liked photo on Instagram, the mysterious egg has taken to the Twitterverse in an attempt to set a new world record.
The egg photo posted on January 4 on Instagram by the 'Egg gang' @world_record_egg took the Internet by storm and netizens came together to help the account scramble past Kylie's most-liked photo of her newborn. The humble egg is comfortably placed at 37 million likes, almost 20 million more than Kylie's post.
But the fun has just begun.
Not content with just one record, the egg took to microblogging site as @egg_rt_record to crack the Japanese billionaire's most-retweeted tweet on Twitter.
Yusaku Maezawa's tweet dated January 5, 2019, is currently the most shared tweet on the platform. Yusaku (@yousuck2020), who founded the Japanese online clothing retailer Zozo Inc, posted a tweet on the platform with a promise that he will share 100m yen (6.52 crores in INR) between 100 randomly selected people who shared his tweet.
And in no time, Yusaku became the tweeter with the most-retweeted tweet with 5.3 million shares on Twitter.
Riding high with its Insta success, the egg account now wants to beat Yusaku's tweet and set a new world record.
On Monday, @egg_rt_record took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Hello Twitter! This IS possible! You saw it happen on Instagram.
Let’s make an egg beat the world record of the most retweeted tweet on Twitter by breaking the record of @yousuck2020 with 5.3M retweets
Now Like and Retweet the pinned Tweet to be a part of internet history!"
And looks like netizens are obliging. Under 24 hours, the tweet has been shared more than 450K times.
Last week Yusaku Maezawa broke the record of the most shared tweet which was held by chicken nugget-seeking US teenager Carter Wilkinson's 2017 tweet asking Wendy's for free chicken nuggets for a year.
By achieving such numbers, Wilkinson broke Ellen's Oscar selfie record.
ZOZOTOWN新春セールが史上最速で取扱高100億円を先ほど突破！！日頃の感謝を込め、僕個人から100名様に100万円【総額1億円のお年玉】を現金でプレゼントします。応募方法は、僕をフォローいただいた上、このツイートをRTするだけ。受付は1/7まで。当選者には僕から直接DMします！ #月に行くならお年玉 pic.twitter.com/cKQfPPbOI3— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 5, 2019
Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019
We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
