1-min read

After Becoming the Oldest Student in Kerala, 96-Year-Old Karthyani Amma is Now Commonwealth Learning Goodwill Ambassador

Amma has been preparing for her Grade 4 examinations under the Akshara Lasksham programme and was very pleased to receive the award.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
After Becoming the Oldest Student in Kerala, 96-Year-Old Karthyani Amma is Now Commonwealth Learning Goodwill Ambassador
(Source: ANI)
In November last year, nonagenarian Karthyani Amma from Kerala became a household name after achieving her first educational degree at the age of 96.

And now, the grandmother from Neyyattinkara in Alappuzha district has been chosen to be the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

Amma, who was the oldest woman to have appeared or the Kerala Literacy Mission's Akshara Laksham (Million Letters) literacy exam, had scored 98 out of 100 marks.

The fact that Amma used to be a domestic worker before she turned her life around by becoming literate at 96 is an inspiring story in itself.

According to a report in India Times, the Vice President of the Commonwealth of Learning (goodwill), a subsidiary organisation of The Commonwealth inaugurated in 1988, recently met Amma  and said that her story would now inspire thousands of people around the world.

The Canada-based organisation works for the furthering education in the Commonwealth nations.

Meanwhile, Amma has been preparing for her Grade 4 examinations under the Akshara Lasksham programme and was very pleased to receive the award.

After passing the exam with such high scores, amma had received a laptop from Kera's education Minister. With the latest feather added to her cap, it would be no surprise if we soon get to watch a film based on this remarkable woman's life.

 

 

