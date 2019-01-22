English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Becoming the Oldest Student in Kerala, 96-Year-Old Karthyani Amma is Now Commonwealth Learning Goodwill Ambassador
Amma has been preparing for her Grade 4 examinations under the Akshara Lasksham programme and was very pleased to receive the award.
(Source: ANI)
Loading...
In November last year, nonagenarian Karthyani Amma from Kerala became a household name after achieving her first educational degree at the age of 96.
And now, the grandmother from Neyyattinkara in Alappuzha district has been chosen to be the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.
Amma, who was the oldest woman to have appeared or the Kerala Literacy Mission's Akshara Laksham (Million Letters) literacy exam, had scored 98 out of 100 marks.
The fact that Amma used to be a domestic worker before she turned her life around by becoming literate at 96 is an inspiring story in itself.
According to a report in India Times, the Vice President of the Commonwealth of Learning (goodwill), a subsidiary organisation of The Commonwealth inaugurated in 1988, recently met Amma and said that her story would now inspire thousands of people around the world.
The Canada-based organisation works for the furthering education in the Commonwealth nations.
Meanwhile, Amma has been preparing for her Grade 4 examinations under the Akshara Lasksham programme and was very pleased to receive the award.
After passing the exam with such high scores, amma had received a laptop from Kera's education Minister. With the latest feather added to her cap, it would be no surprise if we soon get to watch a film based on this remarkable woman's life.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
And now, the grandmother from Neyyattinkara in Alappuzha district has been chosen to be the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.
Amma, who was the oldest woman to have appeared or the Kerala Literacy Mission's Akshara Laksham (Million Letters) literacy exam, had scored 98 out of 100 marks.
The fact that Amma used to be a domestic worker before she turned her life around by becoming literate at 96 is an inspiring story in itself.
According to a report in India Times, the Vice President of the Commonwealth of Learning (goodwill), a subsidiary organisation of The Commonwealth inaugurated in 1988, recently met Amma and said that her story would now inspire thousands of people around the world.
The Canada-based organisation works for the furthering education in the Commonwealth nations.
Meanwhile, Amma has been preparing for her Grade 4 examinations under the Akshara Lasksham programme and was very pleased to receive the award.
After passing the exam with such high scores, amma had received a laptop from Kera's education Minister. With the latest feather added to her cap, it would be no surprise if we soon get to watch a film based on this remarkable woman's life.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Hard to Find a Corner to Relax - Djokovic Concerned About 'Big Brother' Cameras
- Deepika Padukone Ranks Ahead of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan on Most Valued Indian Celebrity List
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results