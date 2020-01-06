After Big B's Cryptic Tweet, Junior Bachchan's 'Victory' Emoji Triggers Speculation on Twitter

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan's bizarre tweet with a 'folded hands' emoji came under scanner, his son, Abhishek Bachhan, 'peace' emoji is making it viral on Twitter.

As the nation is on boil following the brutal attacks on students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University on late Sunday, Senior Bachchan's tweet of a 'hi-five' or 'folded hands' emoji this morning drew a lot of speculations and criticisms for choosing to remain silent in such a time.

At a time when B-town celebrities have broken their silence to condemn the brutality inside the varsity, junior Bachchan's followed his father's steps to say nothing on the matter. Instead, he too abruptly tweeted out a 'victory' or 'peace out' emoji - '✌', that triggered a furore.

✌️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 6, 2020

People immediately took to Twitter to compare his post with that of his father and sought an answer behind the choice of the emoji and what was so "victorious" about everything that's happening around.

Baap : Beta : ✌️Beta : Why can't i take stand papa.Baap : pic.twitter.com/nyxxNFPdSi — Rohit Adhikari (@rohitadhikari92) January 6, 2020

Sir someone send me this pic.twitter.com/KsWgEMNSYE — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) January 6, 2020

Thank you for your loud and vocal support on JNU attack.We know✌️sanghion ne desh ki waat laga ke rakhi hui hai. We got the point.#JNUViolence#JNUattack — sammy (@unperfectonist) January 6, 2020

Will you ever speak in Favour of JNU, AMU, JMU.. Students ???Remember Aiglon College in Switzerland & Boston University. Grow some spine. — Quotecasm (@Shayarcasm) January 6, 2020

Papa maafi maang rahe hai ye victory dikha raha hai .bhaisaab koi batayega chal Kya raha hai — Mowgly (@Urban_mowgly) January 6, 2020

