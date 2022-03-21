After Boston Dynamics' Robotic Dog Comes Kawasaki's Robotic Goat, And It's Terrific

The advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) led to the introduction of humanoid robots, machines that resemble humans. Then came robots, which resembled animals. A robotic dog from Boston Dynamics makes headlines quite often, sometimes for dancing like Mick Jagger and sometimes for helping out in a mill.

However, now it’s time for a robot goat from Japan to steal the show. A Japanese company named Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited has come up with the world’s largest robotic goat, which can also be ridden like a real horse. Kawasaki has presented this robotic goat named Bex at the International Robot Exhibition 2022.

The robotic goat Bex is named after Ibex, a wild goat found in Eurasia and Africa. This robotic goat can bear about 1 quintal of weight, which includes both goods and humans. Its upper part is modular. Since Ibex goats are known for their ability to climb and descend mountains, so can Bex. It is also stronger than the average goat; although it is not as clever. The robotic goat has a long neck and horns that light up as it moves, as seen in the Kawasaki Bex demo video. It has sidebars and lengthy legs that, when lowered, sprout wheels.

Advertisement

This robotic goat can not just walk but also go down on its knees with the help of its wheels on flat surfaces. Apart from walking, Bex can also run at a considerable speed.

Riding Bex is not much of a problem because of its comfortable riding surface. Although more technological advancements and improvements are expected, for now, Bex is the world’s first robotic goat of its kind and is hence getting all the praise it deserves from people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.