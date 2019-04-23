Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials To Apologise To General Bakshi

In a recent development, Vistara Airlines sent two officials to General Bakshi's home to extend a formal apology.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Over the weekend, Vistara Airlines landed in trouble when they posted a picture with General G.D Bakshi on Twitter. For the unaware, here's a bit of context that can help you jog your memories.

The tweet consisted of a picture of two airline cabin crew posing with General Bakshi and described him as a celebrated Kargil war hero. The tweet also read, “Thank you Sir, for your service to the nation.”

However, a number of netizens called out the tweet and slammed Vistara for sharing a photo with a man who had made a number of controversial statements in the past. As response to the backlash, Vistara quickly deleted the tweet. That should've put an end to their troubles, no?

No, that further drew flak for a number of netizens felt that Vistara had been unjust in doing so. This is what some had to say:










In a recent development, Vistara Airlines sent two officials to General Bakshi's home to extend a formal apology. The latter took to Facebook to share the incident.

He wrote, "It was very nice of Vistara airlines to send two senior Officials to my house to tender an apology over the Tweeting incident. It was a thoughtful gesture of Consideration for the feelings of an Old soldier. I was very happy to seeThat Indian airlines have started emulating their American Counterparts by Honouring Serving and Retired soldiers on Their aircraft."

He also added, "I'm not sure about those Virulent haters of the Indian Armed forces, who try to masquarade as the Voice of the nation. they are a little hopelessly out of touch with the public opinion and PULSE in this country.They need to look within and REFLECT."

Vistara Airlines has also tweeted the same:




Will netizens have a problem with this as well? We'll just have to wait and see.
