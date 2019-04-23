After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials To Apologise To General Bakshi

Hi @airvistara I was planning to book your 7.15am flight from Delhi to Chennai but now opting for any other airlines available. Won't travel in an airline who fails to respect army veterans. Such a cowardly act by deleting Major GD Bakshi's pic. @TajinderBagga #BoycottVistara — Arunava Das (@Mr_Noblebanter) April 21, 2019

. @airvistara deleted Honourable @adgpi Officer General GD Bakshi Pic after Anti Army Gang Pressure. I will never travel on Air Vistara till thn they tweet Pic again & apologies , RT if you will #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/rbyAvgEIDn — Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 21, 2019

Dear @airvistara, you post such a wonderful photo with Army veteran GD Bakshi, and then go on to insult India’s forces by deleting it at the behest of intolerant sods.

You don’t deserve the nation’s patronage. Please don’t fly Vistara until it restores that post. #BoycottVistara pic.twitter.com/ingqsBUOBj — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 21, 2019

@GeneralBakshi, it was an honour meeting you at your home yesterday. Thank you for your gracious understanding, warmth, and hospitality. We look forward to the pleasure of welcoming you on board again soon! pic.twitter.com/WMuvmx0qo7 — Vistara (@airvistara) April 23, 2019

Over the weekend, Vistara Airlines landed in trouble when they posted a picture with General G.D Bakshi on Twitter. For the unaware, here's a bit of context that can help you jog your memories.The tweet consisted of a picture of two airline cabin crew posing with General Bakshi and described him as a celebrated Kargil war hero. The tweet also read, “Thank you Sir, for your service to the nation.”However, a number of netizens called out the tweet and slammed Vistara for sharing a photo with a man who had made a number of controversial statements in the past. As response to the backlash, Vistara quickly deleted the tweet. That should've put an end to their troubles, no?No, that further drew flak for a number of netizens felt that Vistara had been unjust in doing so. This is what some had to say:In a recent development, Vistara Airlines sent two officials to General Bakshi's home to extend a formal apology. The latter took to Facebook to share the incident.He wrote, "It was very nice of Vistara airlines to send two senior Officials to my house to tender an apology over the Tweeting incident. It was a thoughtful gesture of Consideration for the feelings of an Old soldier. I was very happy to seeThat Indian airlines have started emulating their American Counterparts by Honouring Serving and Retired soldiers on Their aircraft."He also added, "I'm not sure about those Virulent haters of the Indian Armed forces, who try to masquarade as the Voice of the nation. they are a little hopelessly out of touch with the public opinion and PULSE in this country.They need to look within and REFLECT."Vistara Airlines has also tweeted the same:Will netizens have a problem with this as well? We'll just have to wait and see.