K-Pop Group BTS Donated $1 Million to Black Lives Matter, ARMY Matched It and Got John Cena Onboard

Ain't no army like BTS's fandom, ARMY, to actually get things done.

Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of U.S. protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday.

The K-pop group’s music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sunday told Reuters that BTS had donated $1 million to BLM in early June.

The seven-member BTS wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

The hashtag went viral among the group’s fans and started another wave of donations with the hashtag MatchAMillion.

The movement encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the group’s $1 million donation.

On Monday, One In An ARMY (OIAA), a group that runs donation campaigns in the name of the BTS fan base, in a statement said the live donation total surpassed $817,000 within 24 hours after BTS’ donation was reported.

“We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channelled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism,” OIAA said.

“We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.”

The campaign had raised $1,007,518 as of Monday at 9:47 a.m. (0047 GMT), and will continue indefinitely, the organisers said.

Since @BTS_twt have donated one million dollars to #BlackLivesMatter, you all have begun the #MatchaMillion project. Many of you have been asking for updates, and we can share the current total from the #BTSARMY carrd: https://t.co/Ry3Vy1rQEb pic.twitter.com/FJpYEkMggc — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Project 💜 (@OneInAnARMY) June 7, 2020

Now, they've even got John Cena to join the cause.

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020





How fast did the fandom accomplish this goal?

“how fast can army match bts’ $1 million dollar donation to blm?”



army: pic.twitter.com/wuxFOaHEeY — g⁷ (@jiminugh) June 8, 2020

The Black Lives Matter protests reflect anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white officer.

(With inputs from Reuters.)