After Cleaner Ganga, Large Flock of Flamingos is Painting Mumbai 'Pink' in Lockdown

While the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has compelled humans to stay locked inside their houses, Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of flamingos in and around the city.

Forest department officials and environmentalists have noticed a huge flock of flamingos in the Mumbai metropolitan region, especially in Navi Mumbai, Uran, Thane Creek, Panju Island and Vasai, according to reports.

Officials from the Nathuram Kokare of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary have attributed the rise to 'less polluted water, air' and also the 'improvement in the quality of the algae', which is the primary food for the flamingos.

The images and videos of the flamingos also went viral on social media, with people expressing their awe at the sight of it.

While humans are locked inside, flamingos are putting in quite a spectacular show for the residents of Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai ! pic.twitter.com/wYyIxo92Ch — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2020

This view is of Mumbai backwaters from Seawoods Complex in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Every year a few hundred pink flamingos migrate to the backwaters ... this year it is simply spectacular ! (Source-WhatsApp) pic.twitter.com/MApw0s6Oft — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) April 15, 2020

Large Number of Flamingos at a creek in Navi Mumbai.... Nature reclaiming as humans take a break..... https://t.co/k8qdTspxqu — Devang Sanghavi, MD, MHA, FCCP (@Dev_Sanghavi) April 19, 2020

Flamingos painting the city 'Pink' at the Wetlands in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).



DYK ~ The word ‘flamingo’ comes from the Spanish word ‘flamenco’ meaning fire, which refers to the bright pink or orange colour of the feathers.



© Pratik Chorge pic.twitter.com/eaiKF8DxVx — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) April 19, 2020

It’s estimated that migration of flamingos in Mumbai suburbs is 25% more than last year, may be due to lower human activity by creating ideal conditions for foraging in the wetlands. It shows why wetlands are important and to be kept undisturbed. #wetlands #birds #migration pic.twitter.com/xEoRnqgSRI — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 19, 2020

Never Seen Such Pink Beauties In Huge Numbers



After delaying their annual migration to wetlands in the Mumbai metropolitan region(MMR) flamingos are flocking to the city in large numbers.#savewetlands @ParveenKaswan@deespeak



Captured By Star Photojournalist @pratikchorge00 pic.twitter.com/YQO0KrJO6G — Ketan Nardhani (@ketan83) April 19, 2020

Even fishermen have reiterated the same as the officials saying that they haven't ever seen so many of these pink birds flocking the Panju Island.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, a wildlife warden in Thane, said, "Since there are hardly any humans around, flamingos, which are by nature social and tend to stay in large groups, are enjoying a hassle-free stay."

He also said that this could be the right time for environmentalists to study the behaviour of the flamingos, which can help them to devise more ways of conserving the species.

The flamingos have also been sighted at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Meanwhile, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) estimates there are 25 per cent more birds than last year.