After Dating for 15 Years, Man Marries Fiancee Hours Before Succumbing to Coronavirus

As the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, people across the world are dealing with immense losses and pain. Be it the necessity to stay away from the loved ones or the constant fear or death, the coronavirus pandemic has led to many small and big tragedies.

In such heartbreaking incident recently took place in UK where a man got married just hours before dying of COVID-19. The couple had been together for fifteen years.

With the global death mark crossing over 1.6 lakhs, families around the globe have to been regularly going through tough times coping up with the loss of their closed ones to the pandemic.

The covid wards of Bradford Royal Infirmary, England witnessed the marriage of two people hours before the man passed away from Covid-19.

According to a BBC report, when the newly qualified nurse, Sophie Bryant-Miles appeared for her night duty on April 20, she was informed about this young man with multiple ailments and most likely also a Covid-19 suspect. She was informed that he might not be able to survive the night even.

On the same day she also met his fiancee for the last 15 years and she told Sophie, that they never got the chance to get married due to financial issues and "life had ket getting in their way".

In no time Sophie rung the hospital's chaplain, Joe Fielder and asked him if could marry the couple right away as the young man had very little time in his hand.

Joe having known that he can't legally bind the couple, still made sure to conduct a small wedding for the parting couple while having their family over video call and around.

However, everyone there was "matured" enough to understand the gravity of the situation and hence the couple wore their PPE, gloves and masks while being excited about the nuptials.

According to Joe, although the young man had difficulty is repeating the vows due to breathing troubles, both said their "I do" and "till death do us apart".

"The patient did his best to say the words but struggled at times because of his breathing. His partner did her best to say the words but struggled at times because of tears, and the family were smiling and crying at the same time," said Joe.

As per the report, the wedding was also followed with a small photoshoot of the newly wed couple.

"I think we were all in tears," said Sophie while Joe added, "You just want to do your bit to treat people with dignity, to help them know that they are loved and cared for."