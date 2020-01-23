Take the pledge to vote

After Dominating Australia, Kohli Takes Out Team India for a Meal in 'Beautiful Auckland'

Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a photograph of him and a few of his teammates enjoying some off time in Auckland.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
After Dominating Australia, Kohli Takes Out Team India for a Meal in 'Beautiful Auckland'
Image credits: Virat Kohli / Instagram.

India's home season came to an end with the 2-1 ODI series win against Australia and they now tour New Zealand until March with the T20I series between the two sides starting on Friday.

Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a photograph of him and a few of his teammates enjoying some off time in Auckland.

"Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland," Kohli wrote in the caption for the image. In the picture, the skipper is accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja, K.L. Rahul and Manish Pandey.

The first and second matches of the T20I series will be played in Auckland. The series then moves to Hamilton for the third T20I and to Wellington for the fourth. The fifth and final T20I will be played in Mount Maunganui.

The teams will then return to Hamilton where the first ODI on February 5 followed by the second on February 8 in Auckland. The third ODI will be played in Mount Manganui on February 11.

This will be followed by a two-Test series, the first of which will be played from February 21 to 25 in Wellington. The tour ends in Christchurch where the second Test will be played from February 29 to March 4.

Earlier, Kohli had shared

(With IANS inputs)

(With IANS inputs)
