After Drawing Flak for Tweeting about Marijuana, Uday Chopra's Latest Obsession is With Beef

Uday Chopra's Twitter account is no stranger to controversy.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
Image from Uday Chopra's official Instagram
Anyone active on Twitter would be familiar with actor Uday Chopra's Twitter account - a collection of bizarre, sometimes witty and sometimes even what is considered as offensive tweets that the actor makes on and off.

Just last month, Chopra had been rebuked by Mumbai Police for posting a tweet on legalisation of marijuana. But from his tweet, it appears that the actor is undeterred and is ever ready to poke controversy.

In his recent tweet, Chopra proclaimed that countries that eat beef are 'doing better' than countries that India, a country that doesn't allow the consumption of beef.

However, the tweet did not go down well with netizens in India, many of whom said that there is no scientific basis for his claims of 'beef-eating nations' as he segregates them, being more developed. Some accused him of misleading his followers and some just called him out for the baseless statement.

















However, not one to keep quiet, Chopra responded to the criticism, saying that beef eating indeed was not a point worth fcussing on as it a matter of personal choice, and yet we keep talking about it:

But the reply only confused people more about what it was exactly that Chopra was trying to say.



