After Eight Weeks of Lockdown, China's Capital City Beijing is Getting Back on its Feet

China was the first country to be hit by the novel coronavirus. But, now from a recent social media post by Michael Pettis, who is a Finance Professor at Peking University, it looks like some essence of normalcy has returned to its capital city Beijing.

In a series of tweet, Michael said, “After 8 weeks of lockdown Beijingers have definitely put behind them the shock and horror that led to so much pessimism and so many predictions of social and economic disaster just a month ago”.

After 8 weeks of lockdown Beijingers have definitely put behind them the shock and horror that led to so much pessimism and so many predictions of social and economic disaster just a month ago. Yang Haisong, who heads Maybe Mars, China's biggest indie label, even asked me if...

In another tweet, he informed that even though Beijing is still at ‘level one’ lockdown, along with nearby Tianjin, the surrounding province of Hebei and the central province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, other parts of the country are more or less open now.

...return to normalcy even though Beijing is still at "level one" lockdown, along with nearby Tianjin, the surrounding province of Hebei, and the central province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan. The rest of the country has pretty much opened up, and everyone seems to explain...

Elaborating upon why the capital city is still under lockdown, he revealed that people believe that “this is where the leaders live” and so that is why they shrug.

...the still-high lockdown level in Beijing with a "this is where the leaders live" shrug. In many provinces senior students are returning to school, although other students, including university students, are still doing all classes online. I myself just finished my 2-hour...

Michael also shared pictures of shops which were absolutely empty. But, he has however asserted that things will be better when the mood of the world is a bit lightened in the upcoming weeks. In another tweet, he has also mentioned that the future seems tough but is not apocalyptical. However, things will be grim when economic pain seriously kicks in.

...weeks in Beijing the mood has been completely transformed and the future seems merely tough, not apocalyptical. I suspect that as the economic pain begins seriously to kick in, the mood will become grim again, but the end-of-the-world feelings will be over.

The last...



The last... pic.twitter.com/bkj9W35Oqp — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) April 10, 2020

...In the rest of the world I read and hear the same sort of doomed predictions of economic, political and social collapse as we heard in Beijing even 3-4 weeks ago, but in Beijing that all seems very far away right now. I suspect that within a few weeks the mood of the rest...