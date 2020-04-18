BUZZ

3-MIN READ

After Eight Weeks of Lockdown, China's Capital City Beijing is Getting Back on its Feet

After Eight Weeks of Lockdown, China's Capital City Beijing is Getting Back on its Feet

China was the first country to be hit by the novel coronavirus.

China was the first country to be hit by the novel coronavirus. But, now from a recent social media post by Michael Pettis, who is a Finance Professor at Peking University, it looks like some essence of normalcy has returned to its capital city Beijing.

In a series of tweet, Michael said, “After 8 weeks of lockdown Beijingers have definitely put behind them the shock and horror that led to so much pessimism and so many predictions of social and economic disaster just a month ago”.

In another tweet, he informed that even though Beijing is still at ‘level one’ lockdown, along with nearby Tianjin, the surrounding province of Hebei and the central province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, other parts of the country are more or less open now.

Elaborating upon why the capital city is still under lockdown, he revealed that people believe that “this is where the leaders live” and so that is why they shrug.

Michael also shared pictures of shops which were absolutely empty. But, he has however asserted that things will be better when the mood of the world is a bit lightened in the upcoming weeks. In another tweet, he has also mentioned that the future seems tough but is not apocalyptical. However, things will be grim when economic pain seriously kicks in.


