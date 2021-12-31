After Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction, Old Video of Trump Wishing Her Well Goes Viral

Earlier this week, 60-year-old British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage and minor girls for sexual encounters with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. In the wake of her conviction, footage of former US President Donald Trump has resurfaced where he said that he wished her well. The footage from the July 2020 White House press briefing shows the then US President making the statement in response to a reporter who asked what would happen if Maxwell were to turn in “powerful men” during the trial.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Molly Jong-Fast wrote, “Thinking about this in light of the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict.” The 35-second clip started with the reporter asking Trump, “Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and so a lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful people and I know you talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you have criticised Bill Clinton’s behaviour I am wondering do you feel she’s going to turn powerful men. How do you see that working out?”

In reply, Trump said, “I don’t know I haven’t really been following it much, I just wish her well frankly. I have met numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew, just don’t know. Not Aware of it.”

Thinking about this in light of the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict pic.twitter.com/BVoosmeIF1— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 29, 2021

Maxwell has been convicted of being central to Epstein’s plans of sexually abusing underage girls. Epstein died in prison in 2019, leaving the case more twisted than it was before. However, Maxwell’s recent conviction has once again proved how the duo provided some of the richest and most influential people in the West with young girls for sexual exploitation. Netizens are also wondering if authorities will now investigate Trump for his close connections with Maxwell.

Do you remember when Donald Trump gave well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell after she was arrested for sex trafficking minors?— Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) December 28, 2021

Remember that time Trump was considering pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell?Now why would he want to do that? — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 30, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on 5 out of 6 charges. Good riddance. And now that that’s over, the mainstream media needs to talk about Trump’s connection with the disgraced child-predator. She recruited girls for sex at Mar-A-Lago. Why hasn’t Trump been investigated? pic.twitter.com/ReMQRgZZ87— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 29, 2021

Another public figure who was a close friend of Maxwell is Prince Andrew. The member of British monarchy landed himself in murky waters after he admitted in a BBC interview in 2019 that his relationship with Epstein was a product of his long-standing friendship with Maxwell. Prince Andrew is now being sued by one of Epstein’s victims Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.