After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'

The Indian sprinter, who has won five gold medals in less than three weeks, was filmed cooking Dal at her hotel room in Europe.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Taking advantage of an off-day, Hima Das recently decided to treat herself to some self-cooked Assamese-style Dal, and netizens just couldn’t get over it.

The Indian sprinter, who has won five gold medals in less than three weeks, was filmed cooking Dal at her hotel room in Europe. In a video shared by a Twitter user, she can be heard saying that since it was a Sunday, and there was no practice to be done, she was enjoying her free time by cooking some "Indian-style, specifically an Assamese-style Dal".

The sprinter said that she and another Indian athlete Saritaben Gayakwad had bought a sauce-pan and other stuff required for cooking from the market on Saturday.

She signed off by saying that cooking outside the country evoked a different feeling, and ended the video with her popular catchphrase, "Mon jai" (which in Assamese roughly translates to 'I like').

Das said her room was filled with dal’s aroma and people were asking her what she was cooking.

"People went crazy after eating the dal," she said.

Although the exact date of the video is not clear, it seems to have been shot recently since Das is currently competing in Europe.

Das has has won five gold medals in a span of less than three weeks, with the latest laurel coming on Saturday at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet in Prague, when she clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race.

Known as 'Dhing Express', Das hails from the Dhing town in Nagaon district of Assam.

