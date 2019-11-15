Take the pledge to vote

After Gulab Jamun Pizza, Kurkure Milkshake is Here to Ruin Every Desi Foodie's Appetite

What can only be termed as a nightmare of an idea for anyone let alone a foodie, a picture of Kurkure milkshake has surfaced on Twitter, sending food lovers on a cringe ride.

Trending Desk

November 15, 2019
After Gulab Jamun Pizza, Kurkure Milkshake is Here to Ruin Every Desi Foodie's Appetite
Image tweeted by @Sahil_Adhikaari / Twitter.

Internet is a bizarre place.

First, there was biryani with ketchup, followed by chocolate maggi, chocolate dosa and then came gulab jamun pizza. And now, it is time for a snack shake to gallop through your Twitter feeds and disgust the foodie in you.

What can only be termed as a nightmare of an idea for anyone let alone a foodie, a picture of Kurkure milkshake has surfaced on Twitter, sending food lovers on a cringe ride.

The horrific dream was made into a reality and shared on Twitter by a handle named Desi Gooner. Check out the picture below:

After this was posted, netizens weren’t even a tad bit pleased with this experiment and the top comment which came up was, “Delete your account.”

Well, same.

Extremely annoyed by the ideas of these strange “disaster-chefs”, another user commented, “How about you save some oxygen by not breathing for 20 minutes.”

Using Naseeruddin Shah’s meme, a user wrote, “Gunaah hai yeh (This is a crime).”

Well, if only people would actually be punished for these food crimes!

