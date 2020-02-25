English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

After ICC, Jimmy Neesham Takes a Cheeky Jibe at Trump Over 'Soochin' Tendulkar Gaffe

File images: ICC / Reuters.

'Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?' Neesham tweeted on Tuesday without taking the name of Trump or Tendulkar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has taken a veiled jibe at US President Donald Trump, saying probably he never heard Sachin Tendulkar's name and that's why Trump mispronounced it.

"Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?" Neesham tweeted on Tuesday without taking the name of Trump or Tendulkar.

Speaking at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, the US President had said: "This is the country, where your people cheer on some of the world's greatest cricket players such from Soochin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli."

Responding to his cryptic tweet, Kiwi's fans were in for some light-hearted banter.

Not just Jimmy but the International Cricket Council (ICC) trolled the US President. On their official Twitter handle, ICC posted a video "changing" Sachin's name to "Soochin Tendulkar" on their website, captioning the tongue-in-cheek post "Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?"

In the 15-second video clip, ICC is seen changing Tendulkar's name in the personal information section to Soo-chin and then saving the changes.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also looked unimpressed with Trump's gaffe as he tagged English broadcaster Piers Morgan to post his message on Twitter.

"FFS, Piers Morgan, please ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names (sic.)" Pietersen tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)

