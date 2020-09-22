After Ice-cream Pav, Bizarre Chocolate Samosa Pav is Not Going Down Too Well with Netizens

Looks like it is the time to officially get over bizarre dishes like Nutella Biryani and Kiwi on Pizza, as a new bizarre dish has made its way in the market. The dish which may seem to be a nightmare for some is a samosa pav with chocolate syrup.

The video of its making has been shared by a food blogger on his Instagram reel. The video starts with a person liberally putting chocolate syrup on the pav.

ALSO READ: This Gujarati Version of Vada Pav Stuffed with Ice-cream is Grossing Twitter Out

Next, the person put a samosa in between and is seen adding mayonnaise topping to it before handing over the final product.

According to a report published in NDTV Food, the samosa in the pav is not the usual samosa. It in fact had a filling of chocolate. This unique dish was made at a food joint in Surat, Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Oreo Ice Cream with Samosa? Bizarre Food Combination Leaves Twitter in Two Minds

Even though some netizens have reacted on the lines of how unique this dish is, majority of the users have questioned its existence. Some chocolate addicts or chocoholics too have expressed their sheer disgust in the comments section of the post.

Whether one likes it or not, the existence of this bizarre dish cannot be ignored any which way. The video of its making has already crossed 22 thousand views on Instagram alone.

A person, who seemed to defend the dish wrote, “Actually no one is asking what is inside of samosa. There are mainly 18 type of samosas as I tasted even tho chocolate samosa are there but everyone is thinking chocolate with samosa yuckk sound awkward it so many educated people are there around as you know #nohate (sic)”

Many other people expressed their displeasure by writing, “Yuck”, and posting vomiting emojis in the comments section of the post. In fact, some people also went on to write how their mood is spoilt just because of the sight of the dish.