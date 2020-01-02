After Idli in Chai, Video of Chicken Tikka Soaked in Tea Has Left Netizens in Splits

The person who recently created a storm on social media by dunking an Idli in tea, has now shared a video clip wherein chunks “Chicken Tikka” have been soaked in tea.

The person who goes by username, u/pocoschick on Reddit shared the video with caption, “Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try "tandoori leg" with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent”

In the 25 seconds long video clip the user can be seen pouring a cup of tea over a bowl full of chunks of chicken tikka. After the bowl is filled with tea, she mixes chicken and tea and eats the mix.

It is not surprising that this combination did not go down very well with netizens, as a result most of the comments on the post are negative in nature. Some users commented on the absurdity of the combination, while some called this act disturbing.

A user, who goes by the name DrAj111199991 on Reddit commented, “Why do you keep terrorising us like so? Who has paid you? ISI? How can they tolerate this either? Why you do this to me?”

Another user which goes by the name RevengeOfPorolok on the portal wrote, “Poor chicken, got butchered twice.”

