Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

After Idli in Chai, Video of Chicken Tikka Soaked in Tea Has Left Netizens in Splits

In the 25 seconds long video clip the user can be seen pouring a cup of tea over a bowl full of chunks of chicken tikka.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Idli in Chai, Video of Chicken Tikka Soaked in Tea Has Left Netizens in Splits
(Image credit: Reddit / @ u/pocoschick )

The person who recently created a storm on social media by dunking an Idli in tea, has now shared a video clip wherein chunks “Chicken Tikka” have been soaked in tea.

The person who goes by username, u/pocoschick on Reddit shared the video with caption, “Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try "tandoori leg" with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent”

Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try "tandoori leg" with tea. I couldn't find a leg piece, but I found what they call "Tikka." At first, I wasn't too sure about it, but after I tried it, I'm really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent. from r/india

In the 25 seconds long video clip the user can be seen pouring a cup of tea over a bowl full of chunks of chicken tikka. After the bowl is filled with tea, she mixes chicken and tea and eats the mix.

It is not surprising that this combination did not go down very well with netizens, as a result most of the comments on the post are negative in nature. Some users commented on the absurdity of the combination, while some called this act disturbing.

A user, who goes by the name DrAj111199991 on Reddit commented, “Why do you keep terrorising us like so? Who has paid you? ISI? How can they tolerate this either? Why you do this to me?”

Another user which goes by the name RevengeOfPorolok on the portal wrote, “Poor chicken, got butchered twice.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram