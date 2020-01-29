Take the pledge to vote

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet Bans Kunal Kamra from Flying After His Encounter with TV Journalist

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami, went viral on social media.

January 29, 2020
Comedian Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.

In the clip that was shared by Kamra himself, the comedian met the journalist on a flight and confronted the latter who chose to ignore him throughout the encounter. Kamra can be seen trying to provoke the journalist and get a few words out of him; he throws multiple questions at him and mocks him in order to get the news anchor to speak, which he does not.

Following the incident, the video went viral on social media with netizens divided as to whether Kamra's actions were justified. While some felt that this was much needed, others opined that he went overboard with his incessant questions.

Now, IndiGo Airlines has tweeted saying that Kunal Kamra has been suspended for a period of six months, "as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour."

IndiGo also added, "Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers."

Kunal Kamra has also responded to IndiGo's tweet in a sarcastic manner saying, "Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you..."

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared IndiGo's tweet and wrote, "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."

Following this, Air India banned Kunal Kamra from flying with them until further notice.

SpiceJet followed the suit.

