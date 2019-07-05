After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle

Wondering what will you do this weekend?

While going out may seem like a good idea, however, if you are not the travelling sorts, a new series of clips from TikTok may just be the thing to take you through the weekend.

While Instagram is going viral with the #bottlecapchallenge, a new trend has picked up on TikTok it seems.

The #cycleohcycle challenge sees people doing the hook step while imitating riding a bicycle.

All of this while the song Cycle oh Cycle plays on in the background.

Time and again TikTok is innundated by new trending challenges and now the new bizzare challenge #cycleohcycle has taken the app by storm.

From young couples, to a group performing together, the videos will leave you ROFLing.

Here are a few videos trending on TikTok

Incidentally, apart from the #bottlecapchallenge that has taken Instagram by storm, pet lovers from around the world are also engaging in the #InvisibleChallenge, where it involves pet owners filming their pooches reaction to an invisible wall created by a plastic wrap or cellotape.