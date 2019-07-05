After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
The #cycleohcycle challenge sees people doing the hook step while imitating riding a bicycle.
The #cycleohcycle challenge sees people doing the hook step while imitating riding a bicycle.
Wondering what will you do this weekend?
While going out may seem like a good idea, however, if you are not the travelling sorts, a new series of clips from TikTok may just be the thing to take you through the weekend.
While Instagram is going viral with the #bottlecapchallenge, a new trend has picked up on TikTok it seems.
The #cycleohcycle challenge sees people doing the hook step while imitating riding a bicycle.
All of this while the song Cycle oh Cycle plays on in the background.
Time and again TikTok is innundated by new trending challenges and now the new bizzare challenge #cycleohcycle has taken the app by storm.
From young couples, to a group performing together, the videos will leave you ROFLing.
Here are a few videos trending on TikTok
Incidentally, apart from the #bottlecapchallenge that has taken Instagram by storm, pet lovers from around the world are also engaging in the #InvisibleChallenge, where it involves pet owners filming their pooches reaction to an invisible wall created by a plastic wrap or cellotape.
Also Watch
-
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s