After Jaya Bachchan's 'Curse' in Parliament, a Look at the Jinxes in Indian Mythology

The Rajya Sabha was rocked yesterday when SP MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool after several things that happened during the proceedings, including an alleged “personal" remark by a member of the House against her when she was speaking during a discussion on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. During a verbal spat that arose between her and the treasury benches, Bachchan said, “Aapke bure din bohot jaldi aane vale hain" (your bad days are coming soon). I curse you". A video of the incident soon went viral on various social media platforms. Curses such as this one are a part of daily Indian lexicon, and one might find the same turn of phrase leaking in during any heated argument. In the Harry Potter saga, curses form an integral part of the wizarding world’s darkest transpiring. What, then, does a curse entail? They have had a long and fraught history in Indian mythology. The following are some of the most notorious curses that have occurred among different characters in those texts.

Valmiki’s curse

The inception of the epic Ramayana began with a curse. Valmiki was walking by the river Ganga, when he saw a crane couple mating. His joy at the sight was cut short when an arrow shot through the male bird, whose death caused the mate to die in shock and agony as well. When Valmiki saw a hunter with a bow and arrows, his grief spilled forth in the form of a spontaneous curse: “You will find no rest for the long years of Eternity. For you killed a bird in love and unsuspecting". This became the first shloka in Sanskrit literature and the genesis of the Ramayana which was written in the same meter as that of the verse.

Three curses on Karna

Karna is often said to be the most accursed of characters in Indian mythology. Curses abound in the epic Mahabharata, but Karan encounters them frequently and intensely. He once helped a little girl retrieve milk from the ground, squeezing the soil in the process. Mother Earth cursed him that he would be made vulnerable during battle by the soil. This caused his chariot to get stuck in the soil in mud during war. Parashurama’s curse caused him to forget all knowledge of the Brahmastra, and a Brahman cursed him to be killed while distracted during combat. All the three combinedly led to Karna’s demise during battle against Arjun.

Kumbhakarna cursed to sleep

Kumbhakarna’s curse was meant as a boon by Lord Brahma. Kumbhakarna was one of the most pious and intelligent, with no one in the entire world able to defeat him. His might was such that Lord Indra was envious of him and no one from Indrasena could beat him. One day, Kumbhakarna and his brother Ravana worshipped Brahma through a deep meditation which impressed Brahma so much that he wanted to grant them boons. When it was Kumbhakarna’s turn to ask for a boon, Saraswati tied his tongue on Indra’s request. Instead of ‘Indraasana’, he ended up asking for ‘Nidraasana’, and instead of ‘nirdevatvam’, he asked for ‘nidravatvam’. However, on Ravana’s request, Brahma reduced the boon, which was actually a curse, so that Kumbhakarna would sleep for six months and awaken just for one day.

Curse on Ram

Ram was cursed by Tara, the wife of Bali (whom he killed as he was waging battle against his brother Sugriva) to lose Sita even after regaining her. Tara also cursed that Sita should merge into the earth and that Ram should be killed in his next birth by Bali.

Durvasa’s curse on Shakuntala

Rishi Durvasa was notable in Indian mythology for his quick temper, owing to which he cursed as well as bestowed boons on several figures in those texts. He cursed Indra to lose all his powers after his elephant Airavata threw down a garland given to Indra by Durvasa. Saraswati was cursed to be born as a human because she laughed at his incorrect recitation of the Vedas. Among many more, Durvasa notably cursed Shakuntala that Dushyant would forget her and would remember only when presented the ring that he had previously given to her.

