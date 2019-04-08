LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After 'Kamal' Chant Goes Viral, BJP's Vineet Sharda Returns with 'NaMo' in New Video

Vineet Sharda seems well aware of the nature of his ranting chants. At a public rally in Meerut last week, Sharda could be heard urging people to vote for BJP’s lotus symbol by chanting ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ multiple times in a span of 36 seconds.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Guess who's back? BJP leader Vineet Sharda from UP, whose incessant Kamal chant at a rally in Meerut went viral last week after he repeated the word umpteen times is back at it again, this time chanting NaMo NaMo NaMo, as he urges voters to help PM Narendra Modi re-take office in the upcoming elections, complete with repetitive rhetoric and much finger waggling.




As can be noticed by the bemused/amused looks of his compatriots behind him, Sharda seems well aware of the nature of his ranting chants. At a public rally in Meerut last week, Sharda could be heard urging people to vote for BJP’s lotus symbol by chanting ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ multiple times in a span of 36 seconds.




The video of the 'Kamal' incident had gone viral on social media and the over-enthusiasm of Sharda caught the imagination of netizens everywhere.

“Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye, (You will have to think whether you want Lotus or something else)," Sharda went on to say before repeating the word ‘Kamal’ multiple times.

