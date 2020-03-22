English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Kerala and Punjab, AP Cops Dance on TikTok to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus

Video grab. (Imare credit: TikTok)

Video grab. (Imare credit: TikTok)

With India reporting a total of 341 positive cases as on Sunday, a 30-second TikTok video shows the AP Police dancing to whimsical beats while wearing disposable gloves and surgical masks.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Share this:

After cops from Kerala and Punjab, Andhra Pradesh Police has now joined the chain of raising awareness about the hygienic practices to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With India reporting a total of 341 positive cases as on Sunday, a 30-second TikTok video shows members of the AP police force dancing to whimsical beats while wearing disposable gloves and surgical masks.

According to health experts and international health institutions, frequent washing hands with soap and sanitizer reduces the chances of contracting the virus and that's the message the police force tried to deliver through their dance video.

@pasha1766

♬ original sound - Mohammed Pasha

@pasha1766

♬ original sound - Mohammed Pasha

Earlier, Kerala Police had taken to Twitter to demonstrate how the infection can be prevented by taking few simple steps.

Punjab Police too had joined the trend and had taken to social media previously to release a dance video of innovative moves to spread a similar message. In Bhangra style, the video highlighted the need to cover faces while sneezing and coughing.

Meanwhile, India reported two more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to six. The country also reported 341 positive cases of novel coronavirus.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story