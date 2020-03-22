After Kerala and Punjab, AP Cops Dance on TikTok to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus

After cops from Kerala and Punjab, Andhra Pradesh Police has now joined the chain of raising awareness about the hygienic practices to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With India reporting a total of 341 positive cases as on Sunday, a 30-second TikTok video shows members of the AP police force dancing to whimsical beats while wearing disposable gloves and surgical masks.

According to health experts and international health institutions, frequent washing hands with soap and sanitizer reduces the chances of contracting the virus and that's the message the police force tried to deliver through their dance video.

Earlier, Kerala Police had taken to Twitter to demonstrate how the infection can be prevented by taking few simple steps.

Punjab Police too had joined the trend and had taken to social media previously to release a dance video of innovative moves to spread a similar message. In Bhangra style, the video highlighted the need to cover faces while sneezing and coughing.

A message from the entire @PunjabPoliceInd to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, Stay at home and maintain Social Distance to Stay Safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone. #PunjabFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eWxKkEfzWq — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, India reported two more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to six. The country also reported 341 positive cases of novel coronavirus.