After Kerala, Nagaland is Desperately Seeking Your Help Amid Heavy Rains and Floods

Nagaland is also desperately seeking your help.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 30, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
While Kerala may be still reeling after its mass-scale floods which shook the entire state and left a high-death toll and thousands displaced, another state is also going through the same tragedy.

Nagaland has been experiencing landslides and floods owing to the incessant heavy rains - which has led to the death of 12 people.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, tweeted seeking help - with a video showing the damage that is caused in Nagaland due to this rain.

Rajnath Singh responded, saying that NDRF teams were being sent to the state to provide relief.





The CM also posted an update, sharing the bank details for the relief fund.

And while Nagaland, along with other North-East states had contributed to Kerala floods relief, not too many are talking about the state.





But people on Twitter are still urging you to contribute - because flooding and destruction still remain the same - people are affected everywhere, no matter what part of the country it is.













According to this report, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority has said 3000 families have been displaced in about 400 villages in Nagaland.
