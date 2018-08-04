English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Kiki Challenge, The Latest Internet Craze is Eating Cereal Balls That Can Melt Your Mouth
Another bizarre internet challenge
Another bizarre internet challenge
Trust millennials to come up with new, bizarre and often dangerous internet challenges. After the Tide-Pod eating challenge that made netizens eat detergent and the latest Kiki challenge which required participants to get off a running car and dance, the new dangerous fad to hit the Internet is the ‘Dragon’s Breath’ challenge.
It involves eating a cereal candy treat called ‘Dragon’s Breath’. Described as fruity to taste, these candies are essentially balls of frozen cereal dipped in liquid nitrogen. Eating the candy releases smoke inside a person’s mouth, giving the impression that the person is breathing fire, hence the name.
Many people across the world have tried the challenge on social media.
However, the innocent enough looking cereal balls may be fatal to consumers as the candies could, in fact, melt the inside of the eater’s mouth.
While at first videos of people billowing out smoke after eating the candy went viral, reports of injuries slowly started trickling in.
Many complained that the liquid nitrogen laced candy had burned the inside of their mouth. Things took a serious turn when a seven-year-old boy with asthma was hospitalized in Jacksonville, US, after eating ‘Dragon’s Breath’.
In a Facebook post, the mother of the seven-year-old boy warned people against the candy.
Liquid nitrogen can act as a corrosive substance when in contact with skin and can cause damage to hands, mouth, and even the esophagus.
The liquid nitrogen in which the cereal is dipped is stored at -320F. Once laced, the cereal balls can even cause frostbite and tissue damage.
Not all internet challenges are worth trying after all.
