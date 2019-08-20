After Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, Singer-Actor Selena Gomez to Start a Beauty Line

Following a long line of celebs with beauty products to their names, Selena Gomez too seems to have joined the bandwagon.

WWD reported that the singer-actor filed for a trademark for "Selena Gomez" on July 11 for a number of beauty products with the US Patent and Trademark Office, including, "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils" among others.

Notably, WWD revealed that the trademark was filed by July Moon Productions, which is Gomez’s production company.

The elaborate line of beauty product categories sounds similar to the one filed by Kendall Jenner on May 2, which too encompassed a wide range of categories.

However, this is not the first time that the singer-actor has launched a beauty product. Back in 2011, the Good for You singer launched a fragrance with Adrenalina Inc., which she had crowdsourced through her fans who helped decide upon the fragrance profile.

Furthermore, Gomez teamed with Coach last year to collaborate on a ready-to-wear collection following the success of the Selena Grace line of handbag and accessories launched by the latter the year prior.

Puma had brought in Gomez in 2018 to design a line of apparel, shoes, and accessories as well.

Notably, Gomez follows Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Lady Gaga's Haus Beauty, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian's namesake brands and Jennifer Lopez's line with Inglot Cosmetics to register for a beauty line.

