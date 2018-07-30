After Leaking TRAI Chairman's Personal Details, Hackers Deposited Re 1 in His Account



When TRAI chairman RS Sharma tweeted out his Aadhaar number, challenging critics to show “one concrete example where you can do any harm to me (Sharma)”, he perhaps didn't expect this to happen.Ethical hackers beat Sharma to the punch after they claimed to have procured his bank account details. If there wasn’t enough salt to the chairman’s wound already, Twitterati then decided to post screenshots of sending Re 1 to Sharma via the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment Service like PayTM and Bhim.By Sunday, ethical hackers pointed out to Sharma that they had managed to leak 14 personal details of the TRAI chairman so far, including his mobile number, PAN number, residential address, date of birth and even his current WhatsApp display picture. Several users also used his details to forge other government IDs.The hackers also claimed to have his bank account number and the IFSC code to five of his other accounts in Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India (joint account), Bank of India, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra.Several Twitter users decided to donate Sharma Re 1 via AEPS, cautioning him that this could make him more vulnerable to blackmails and extortion.Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) however refuted all claims about accessing Ram Sewak Sharma’s personal details.