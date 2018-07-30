English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Leaking TRAI Chairman's Personal Details, Hackers Deposited Re 1 in His Account
On Saturday, RS Sharma decided to post his Aadhaar number on Twitter, challenging critics to show “one concrete example where you can do any harm to me (Sharma)”, prompting ethical hackers to leak his personal details on Twitter
Image credits: Getty Images
When TRAI chairman RS Sharma tweeted out his Aadhaar number, challenging critics to show “one concrete example where you can do any harm to me (Sharma)”, he perhaps didn't expect this to happen.
Ethical hackers beat Sharma to the punch after they claimed to have procured his bank account details. If there wasn’t enough salt to the chairman’s wound already, Twitterati then decided to post screenshots of sending Re 1 to Sharma via the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment Service like PayTM and Bhim.
By Sunday, ethical hackers pointed out to Sharma that they had managed to leak 14 personal details of the TRAI chairman so far, including his mobile number, PAN number, residential address, date of birth and even his current WhatsApp display picture. Several users also used his details to forge other government IDs.
The hackers also claimed to have his bank account number and the IFSC code to five of his other accounts in Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India (joint account), Bank of India, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra.
Several Twitter users decided to donate Sharma Re 1 via AEPS, cautioning him that this could make him more vulnerable to blackmails and extortion.
Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) however refuted all claims about accessing Ram Sewak Sharma’s personal details.
My Aadhaar number is 7621 7768 2740
Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me!
— RS Sharma (@rssharma3) July 28, 2018
People managed to get your personal address, dob and your alternate phone number.
I stop here, I hope you will understand why make your #Aadhaar number public is not a good idea pic.twitter.com/IVrReb4xIM
— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) July 28, 2018
I supposed this is your wife or daughter next to you pic.twitter.com/UPSru1PGUT
— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) July 28, 2018
Sorry for this Sir, But this is only for educational purpose.
I made a FAKE aadhar of yours and uploaded to Facebook and Amazon Cloud Services, And what both of them accepted this as a proof of identity. I may use Amazon Services and Facebook ads service on your name now. pic.twitter.com/pOP4heBNFJ
— Rahul Dhiman (@enggdhiman) July 29, 2018
My donation to @rssharma3 's aadhaar via BHIM to build Govt systems with better engineering to protect user privacy.
You can also join in this #DonateToRSS / #GiveToRamSewak drive https://t.co/juDHhzGOEs pic.twitter.com/zz6wkyw63i
— 4||1V4r (@anivar) July 28, 2018
Aadhaar database is fully safe and secure and no such information about Mr Sharma has been fetched from UIDAI’s severs or Aadhaar database. This is merely cheap publicity by these unscrupulous elements who try to attract attention by creating such fake news. 8/n
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 29, 2018
