After Leopard in Hyderabad, Tiger Spotted in Karnataka's Kodagu District amid Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has locked the majority of people in their houses across the world. This has led to a lot of unusual sightings of animals, which are out on the streets as humans social distancing protocols to keep the deadly infection at bay.

Recently a tiger was spotted on the roadside in the Karnataka. As per a report by news agency ANI, the big cat was seen near the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.

Titimati forest zone is located around 214 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a leopard was also seen resting on a road in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The feline was spotted at Mailardevpally.

Locals were panicked seeing the carnivore in the middle of the street and they soon alerted the police, who informed the forest department.

The rescue team from the forest department along with the police caught the leopard.

As per a report by NDTV, a civet cat was also spotted in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad. The animal was seen roaming inside a Noorani Masjid in Golconda area of the city.

Last month, several animals were spotted strolling at Lord Venkakateswara's Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

Again Nilgai are natural to Noida. In surrounding area there are a lot of them. They often get hit by traffic. https://t.co/lnU6oFZIP0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020

There is very little vehicular movement, and people across the country are staying indoors maintaining social distancing and staying indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19.