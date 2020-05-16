BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Leopard in Hyderabad, Tiger Spotted in Karnataka's Kodagu District amid Lockdown

Image tweeted by ANI.

Image tweeted by ANI.

The big cat was seen near the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.

Share this:

The coronavirus pandemic has locked the majority of people in their houses across the world. This has led to a lot of unusual sightings of animals, which are out on the streets as humans social distancing protocols to keep the deadly infection at bay.

Recently a tiger was spotted on the roadside in the Karnataka. As per a report by news agency ANI, the big cat was seen near the Titimati forest zone in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Thursday.

Titimati forest zone is located around 214 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a leopard was also seen resting on a road in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The feline was spotted at Mailardevpally.

Locals were panicked seeing the carnivore in the middle of the street and they soon alerted the police, who informed the forest department.

The rescue team from the forest department along with the police caught the leopard.

As per a report by NDTV, a civet cat was also spotted in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad. The animal was seen roaming inside a Noorani Masjid in Golconda area of the city.

Last month, several animals were spotted strolling at Lord Venkakateswara's Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

There is very little vehicular movement, and people across the country are staying indoors maintaining social distancing and staying indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading