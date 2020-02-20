After Losing Both Arms in Blast, a Surgical Error Became 'Boon in Disguise' for Woman

Malvika Iyer lost both her arms to a grenade explosion at a young age of 13. Now, at 30, the brave heart shared a tiny account on Twitter about how she didn’t let the ghastly mishap affect her life and managed to find a silver lining.

On February 18, which was her birthday, Iyer revealed that a surgical error that followed her accident proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Happy birthday to me ❤️

Today I want to share with you an excerpt from a speech I delivered at the United Nations. When the bomb blew up my hands, the doctors were under a lot of pressure to save my life so they made some surgical errors while stitching back my right hand. pic.twitter.com/Bia56IN12u — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

Malvika revealed that the stump on her hand has a bone protruding out, which is not covered by any flesh, adding she would die of pain if her hand hit something. She added that the "mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That's how I type!"

The stump has a bone protruding out which is not covered by any flesh. If I hit my hand against something, I'll die of pain. But that very mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That's how I type! — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

In subsequent tweets Malvika revealed that she believes that "every cloud has a silver lining" and that she "celebrated" writing her PhD thesis and is excited to share her website with her "own extraordinary finger."

I truly believe that every cloud has a silver lining and my life has been one such example. I celebrated writing my PhD thesis and now I'm thrilled to share my website that I made with my very own extraordinary finger. https://t.co/o8gg1qHirp pic.twitter.com/d0zYj4wdrC — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

Malvika, in the Twitter thread also added that ever since she started healing, every achievement has been precious to her and thanked everyone for being "cheerleaders" and showering her with love everyday.

Ever since I’ve healed and started getting back on my feet, every achievement big or small is precious to me. First, it was whether I’d survive or not, then if they’d be able to save my leg or not, then it was whether I’d be able to walk or not. — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

I’ve been in situations where it was almost life or death. When I look back I always feel proud that I took the right path in life. Every experience in my life is special to me and I take joy out of smallest of things. ❤️ — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 18, 2020

In an earlier story that was featured on Humans of Bombay, Malvika had recounted the moment she lost the use of her hands. She stated, “There had been a fire at an ammunition depot nearby that left fragments everywhere, and a grenade landed up in my garage - it exploded when I held it. I'd lost both my hands and sustained severe injuries to my legs including paralysis of the nerves."

Dr. Malvika Iyer is an international motivational speaker a national award-winning disability rights activist with a Phd and World Economic Forum global shaper. She is also a model for accessible fashion and a TEDx speaker, as per her website.



