English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
3-MIN READ

After Losing Both Arms in Blast, a Surgical Error Became 'Boon in Disguise' for Woman

(Image credit: Twitter/ Malvika Iyer)

(Image credit: Twitter/ Malvika Iyer)

On February 18, which was her birthday, Iyer revealed that a surgical error that followed her accident proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Share this:

Malvika Iyer lost both her arms to a grenade explosion at a young age of 13. Now, at 30, the brave heart shared a tiny account on Twitter about how she didn’t let the ghastly mishap affect her life and managed to find a silver lining.

On February 18, which was her birthday, Iyer revealed that a surgical error that followed her accident proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Malvika revealed that the stump on her hand has a bone protruding out, which is not covered by any flesh, adding she would die of pain if her hand hit something. She added that the "mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That's how I type!"

In subsequent tweets Malvika revealed that she believes that "every cloud has a silver lining" and that she "celebrated" writing her PhD thesis and is excited to share her website with her "own extraordinary finger."

Malvika, in the Twitter thread also added that ever since she started healing, every achievement has been precious to her and thanked everyone for being "cheerleaders" and showering her with love everyday.

In an earlier story that was featured on Humans of Bombay, Malvika had recounted the moment she lost the use of her hands. She stated, “There had been a fire at an ammunition depot nearby that left fragments everywhere, and a grenade landed up in my garage - it exploded when I held it. I'd lost both my hands and sustained severe injuries to my legs including paralysis of the nerves."

Dr. Malvika Iyer is an international motivational speaker a national award-winning disability rights activist with a Phd and World Economic Forum global shaper. She is also a model for accessible fashion and a TEDx speaker, as per her website.


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story