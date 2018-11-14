After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone
Heartbreaking.
Image credits: @intansyariii / Instagram
Intan Syari, the would-be bride, and Rio Nanda Pratama were due to get married on November 11, but tragedy struck on October 29. Rio was aboard the ill-fated Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, en route to Bangka island near Sumatra.
Intan took to her Instagram account (@intansyariii) and revealed that Rio had jokingly told her to wear her wedding dress even if he did not make it back from his conference in Jakarta to attend the wedding.
"If I don't return by Nov 11, go ahead wear your wedding dress that I chose for you, wear a beautiful make-up, ask for a fresh white rose from Ms Sheila, and take good photos. Then send the photos to me."
Rio, 26, was among the 189 people on-board the Lion Air flight, which never reached the destination.
Undeterred by the disaster that turned her world upside down, Intan went ahead and wore her white wedding dress with a white hijab.
She wrote, "Although there is actually sadness that I can't describe, but I have to smile for you, I can't be sad, I have to stay strong as you always say to me, I Love U Rio Nanda Pratama dear."
View this post on Instagram
Sekarang banyak yang ingin tahu kisahku, dengan lelaki yang telah mengisi hari2 ku selama 13 tahun, dia adalah Rio nanda pratama cinta pertamaku, mungkin kalau teman yang satu sekolah dengan kami sudah tau kisah kami. Kalau orang yang baru mengenal kami akhir2 ini atau yang melihat video dan foto melalui ig pribadi ku, mungkin banyak berasumsi ini dan itu, kisah cinta kami memang banyak sekali cobaan, sampai ada pihak ketiga, keempat, kelima, keenam dan seterusnya dan aku tau siapa saja dan ceritanya seperti apa karena dia sangat terbuka dengan ku, jadi sebelum diceritakan aku sudah tau ceritanya dan akhirnya Rio benar2 memilihku untuk menjadi pendamping hidupnya, dan dia memilihku untuk terakhir kalinya menjadi kan ku benar2 cinta sejati dalam hidupnya. Jadi untuk orang2 di luar sana ada yang berpikiran negatif atau nyinyir dan tidak tahu kisah yang sebenarnya, please stop cerita2 hal2 yang negatif karena itu membuat saya pribadi sangat terpukul, terlebih kehilangan orang yang sangat saya cintai dan sungguh berarti dalam hidup saya🙏🙏🙏
In another photo, Intan posed with one of Rio's sisters and thanked him for giving her a kind and strong sister.
"For you my lover Rio Nanda Pratama, thank you for giving me a sister who is so great, strong, smart, merciful and kind, just like you. Even though you were not next to me yesterday but your loyal brother accompanied me to carry out your last most beautiful request, I know you are happy there in eternity that surely everyone desires, know our love will not diminish at all for you, we love you forever, this is your sister @ptrdwiandini love and be proud that will continue all your dreams later. We love Dr. Rio Nanda Pratama."
View this post on Instagram
Untukmu kekasihku Rio Nanda Pratama, terimakasih telah memberikanku seorang adik perempuan yang begitu hebat, tegar, pintar, penyayang dan baik hatinya, sama sepertimu. Walaupun kamu tak disampingku kemarin tapi adikmu setia menemaniku menjalankan permintaan terindah terakhir darimu, aku tau kamu bahagia disana dalam keabadian yang pasti banyak didambakan semua orang, ketahuilah cinta kami tak akan berkurang sedikitpun untukmu, kami menyayangimu selamanya, ini adik mu @ptrdwiandini yang sangat kau sayangi dan banggakan yang akan meneruskan segala cita - cita mu kelak. We love u dr. Rio Nanda Pratama
Intan's photos took the Indonesian social media by a storm and many lauded her for staying tough through the rough times.
Indonesian authorities said on Saturday they had stopped the search for victims of a plane crash but would keep looking for the plane's second black box, the cockpit voice recorder.
"There is nowhere left to search and we have stopped finding victims' bodies," Muhammad Syaugi, the head of the national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) told media, adding, "We will limit our operations to monitoring."
