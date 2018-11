After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone

An Indonesian woman kept her promise and fulfilled her fiancé's last wish by dressing up as a bride for her wedding. All alone.Intan Syari, the would-be bride, and Rio Nanda Pratama were due to get married on November 11, but tragedy struck on October 29. Rio was aboard the ill-fated Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, en route to Bangka island near Sumatra.Intan took to her Instagram account ( @intansyariii ) and revealed that Rio had jokingly told her to wear her wedding dress even if he did not make it back from his conference in Jakarta to attend the wedding."If I don't return by Nov 11, go ahead wear your wedding dress that I chose for you, wear a beautiful make-up, ask for a fresh white rose from Ms Sheila, and take good photos. Then send the photos to me."Rio, 26, was among the 189 people on-board the Lion Air flight, which never reached the destination.Undeterred by the disaster that turned her world upside down, Intan went ahead and wore her white wedding dress with a white hijab.She wrote, "Although there is actually sadness that I can't describe, but I have to smile for you, I can't be sad, I have to stay strong as you always say to me, I Love U Rio Nanda Pratama dear."In another photo, Intan posed with one of Rio's sisters and thanked him for giving her a kind and strong sister."For you my lover Rio Nanda Pratama, thank you for giving me a sister who is so great, strong, smart, merciful and kind, just like you. Even though you were not next to me yesterday but your loyal brother accompanied me to carry out your last most beautiful request, I know you are happy there in eternity that surely everyone desires, know our love will not diminish at all for you, we love you forever, this is your sister @ptrdwiandini love and be proud that will continue all your dreams later. We love Dr. Rio Nanda Pratama."Intan's photos took the Indonesian social media by a storm and many lauded her for staying tough through the rough times.Indonesian authorities said on Saturday they had stopped the search for victims of a plane crash but would keep looking for the plane's second black box, the cockpit voice recorder."There is nowhere left to search and we have stopped finding victims' bodies," Muhammad Syaugi, the head of the national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) told media, adding, "We will limit our operations to monitoring."