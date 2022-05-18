After Mango Maggi, Pastry Maggi Is Terrifying Internet

Internet users are quick to innovate new dishes, and in the last few months, we have seen some hilarious food connotations. But no food has seen variations the way Maggi has. People have experimented with this two-minute snack by coming up with different versions of instant noodles. Now it looks like the trend seems to have gone too far. A video doing rounds of social media showcases Maggi made with a pastry, and so the title goes Pastry Maggi.

In the viral video, a slice of a chocolate pastry is seen being added to fried onions and chilies in a frying pan, which is then mashed with water. Once the bizarre mixture comes to boil, a block of maggi noodles gets added along with its signature flavour pack.

The video further showcases the cooked Maggi being served in a bowl with a thick brown chocolate curry. And in case you have forgotten maggi soup is bright yellow or slightly reddish, if sauces are added.

The viral clip left social media reeling with many showing their dissatisfaction with the invention. People expressed their dislike with puke emoticons while many just wanted to leave the planet. “Rona aa gaya mujhe (I feel like crying),” a user tweeted, while another called it a crime to mix maggi with such things.

sup showed me this that day next banegi dettol + surf maggi jisse hum khaenge — neo (@aokisbff) May 17, 2022

I'm done with people doing this to maggi- I'm DONE WHAT IS THIS?? WHY ARE PEOPLE COMMITING SUCH CRIMES?? THE WORLD IS SUCH A SCARY PLACE. GONNA WASH MY EYES WITH ACID NOW BRB — p4ansoc00l (@an3ttecosette) May 16, 2022

The clip has appeared on multiple social media platforms. A Twitter user also shared the video on the microblogging site, which has so far amassed over 4 thousand views. This maggi connotation comes days after a user shared video of ‘Mango Maggi’.

Mango Maggi kha lo doston.🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4fY2HWJumV — Professor D (@RetardedHurt) May 13, 2022

The clip featured a woman cooking Maggi noodles, by adding magic masala and water in a frying pan. Things were going pretty normal until she poured a mango drink to it, along with fresh slices of mango before serving it hot in a plate.

