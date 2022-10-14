After MBA Chaiwala, 'B.Tech Chaiwali' From Faridabad Has Gone Viral

Bihar Engineering student behind ‘B.Tech Chaiwali’ tea stall goes viral

Vartika Singh, a B.Tech student from Faridabad has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. Vartika, who hails from Bihar is currently pursuing her B.Tech degree in Faridabad. However, her interests lay somewhere else as she always wanted to work on her own start-up. She finally decided to pursue her dream and started a tea shop, B.Tech Chaiwali, to get a head start on making her ambitions come true. A video of Vartika talking about her tea stall has now stirred up the internet.

The clip starts with Vartika introducing herself. Following this, she describes how she never intended to put off achieving her dreams until finishing her degree, which would have taken four years. Vartika wants her outlet to open across India so that she could provide jobs to people. While concluding the video she urges people to try the tea.

Soon after the video was dropped, people swamped the comment section with appreciative comments for the young entrepreneur. While some praised her confidence, others showed respect for her endeavour. One Instagram user wrote, “I like your smile and confidence. I will pray for you.” Another user commented, “Huge respect for the girl.” While the third user penned, “Great respect for this courage. Courage chahiye b-tech krte time hi chai sell krne mai vo bhi ldki. (You need the courage to sell chai while doing B. Tech) Baat startup ki nahi baat courage ki hai (It is not about startup, it is about courage).”

However, this is not the first time a young entrepreneur has decided to give wings to their dreams by using a tea stall idea. Prafull Billore, of the famous tea café franchise MBA Chaiwala, has already proved that selling tea can be a very profitable business. Billore decided to start his own tea stall after failing to clear the Common Admission Test (CAT) exams for MBA admission. Currently, he has over 20 outlets in India.

