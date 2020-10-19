After Migrant Mother, Goddess Durga Reimagined as Doctor Fighting Coronavirus in Kolkata Pandal

After the migrant mother avatar of goddess Durga went viral in Kolkata, West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja, yet another artist's rendition of the goddess is now making a splash. This time, Durga has been depicted as a doctor fighting coronavirus.

Every year, the festival of Durga Puja brings out the best in terms of creativity and art when it comes to ideating themes for Puja pandals in West Bengal. This year, despite the restrictions due to coronavirus, artists and organizers in Kolkata are finding a silver lining in the pandemic by incorporating it as a theme.

In this rendition of the goddess, Durga and her entourage of deities including Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh. are depicted as essential workers who have acted as no less than gods and goddesses to help save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Durga is depicted as a doctor wearing a doctor's coat and fighting the demon Mahishasur. Instead of her customary trident (trishul), however, Durga has a vaccine in hand which she uses to kill Mahishashur, who is depicted as the coronavirus. Ganesh and Karthik are depicted as a police officer and a sanitation worker each while Lakshmi and Saraswati are depicted as a nurse and a healthcare worker.

Images of the pandal were shared on social media and instantly went viral. Even Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the image of innovative idols on Twitter.

"Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020", Tharoor tweeted. Many others also loved and shared the depiction of Durga killing Covid-19.

The idols are being lauded as a tribute to essential workers who have been essential in saving lives and limiting the spread of the virus despite personal risk.

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

A Covid-19 themed sculpture of Maa Durga in Kolkata... really the doctors are god wearing white coat ! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/auRA5RKhPj — Pushpam Kumar Singh (@PushpamKumarS15) October 19, 2020

What a beautiful way to show respect to Corona Warriors- Doctors,nurses, policemen,cleaners and ambulance workers. Mahishasur is Corona virus! How creative ❤️ Hope Ma Durga helps us overcome this pandemic and everyone remains safe and healthy 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/74EaT9Wuat — Dr sarika verma (@Drsarika005) October 19, 2020

Before this, the idol of Durga depicted as a migrant mother, conceptualized and created by artists Pallab Bhoumik and Ritu Das, was widely appreciated for paying tribute to migrant mothers who faced extreme hardships this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.