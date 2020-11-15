After Mirror, Marie Antoinette's Silk Shoe to Go Up for Auction with Starting Price at Rs 88,000

A silk shoe that belonged to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France who was executed during the French Revolution, will go up for auction on Sunday - with a starting price of 10,000 euros ($11,800).

The sale takes place in the Palace of Versailles, where the queen - who has gone down in history as a symbol of the excesses of the French monarchy - and King Louis XVI held court before they were guillotined in 1793.

The shoe bears her name on its heel and Jean-Pierre Osenat, of the auction house that is conducting the sale, said she is thought to have worn it regularly during daily life at the palace.

“This auction is coming at a time when French people are facing real uncertainties regarding their values, and many of them are clinging onto the history of France,” said Osenat.

“Marie Antoinette is someone who arouses the interest of the whole world.”

Last week, a family hit a jackpot after finding that a mirror hanging in their bathroom was last used by the Queen of France Marie Antoinette.

This mirror will be sold at an auction in Bristol, reported BBC.

The owner of this mirror had inherited it in 1975 from his grandmother. The deceased lady had received it from a friend. This ancient mirror had a plaque on it that said, "This glass once belonged to Marie Antoinette and was purchased at the sale of Napoleon's effects."

However, as informed by Andy Stowe from East Bristol Auctions, the owner considered that this plaque was for fun and most probably not true. He said, "It was in their family for so long they just didn't notice, and they were brushing their teeth in it, much like Marie Antoinette probably was."

The dimension of this mirror is 50cm x 40cm and it is carved in a walnut frame which has leaves and vines. It is believed to have been on a larger display in a palace of Queen Antoinette. The family continued to use the mirror for the last 40 years and now it is going to be sold at an auction in Bristol. It is expected to make as much as £ 20,000 at the auction.