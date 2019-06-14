Take the pledge to vote

After 'Modi Mango', Get Ready to Taste a New Variety of 'Aam' Named After Amit Shah

Famed mango grower Haji Kalimullah, who is also referred to as the 'mango man' of India, has decided to name a particular variety of mangoes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
After 'Modi Mango', Get Ready to Taste a New Variety of 'Aam' Named After Amit Shah
Famed mango grower Haji Kalimullah, who is also referred to as the 'mango man' of India, has decided to name a particular variety of mangoes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
You have your Alphonsos. And of course, the very delicious Langra mangoes. But there's a new variety in town, and to be honest, we can't wait to try it.

Famed mango grower Haji Kalimullah, who is also referred to as the 'mango man' of India, has decided to name a particular variety of mangoes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Kalimullah, Amit Shah has a favourable personality and possesses the ability to unite people on one platform. According to reports, the variety of mango he's chosen is a special one and will be heavy and of good taste. It will be known as Shah Mango.

He says that the Shah Mangoes are a cross between Kolkata's ‘Husn-e-Aara' and the famous Lucknow's ‘Dussehri'. These mangoes are now ripening and are soon going to be available to the public.

This is not the first time he's named a mango after a politician. He also had a variety of mangoes named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was apparently delighted when Modi said in an interview that he loved eating mangoes as a child a few months back.

In fact, Kalimullah often names special varieties of mangoes after celebrities, including Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS)

