After 'Modi Mango', Get Ready to Taste a New Variety of 'Aam' Named After Amit Shah
Famed mango grower Haji Kalimullah, who is also referred to as the 'mango man' of India, has decided to name a particular variety of mangoes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
You have your Alphonsos. And of course, the very delicious Langra mangoes. But there's a new variety in town, and to be honest, we can't wait to try it.
According to Kalimullah, Amit Shah has a favourable personality and possesses the ability to unite people on one platform. According to reports, the variety of mango he's chosen is a special one and will be heavy and of good taste. It will be known as Shah Mango.
He says that the Shah Mangoes are a cross between Kolkata's ‘Husn-e-Aara' and the famous Lucknow's ‘Dussehri'. These mangoes are now ripening and are soon going to be available to the public.
This is not the first time he's named a mango after a politician. He also had a variety of mangoes named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was apparently delighted when Modi said in an interview that he loved eating mangoes as a child a few months back.
In fact, Kalimullah often names special varieties of mangoes after celebrities, including Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
(With inputs from IANS)
Live TV
